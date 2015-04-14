12 Ways to Eat Asparagus for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

April is peak asparagus season. Right now it’s thin, tender, sweet and crisp—a.k.a. perfect! True asparagus devotees will want to include it in every meal of the day. Here are 12 ways to make that happen.

F&W Editors
April 14, 2015

April is peak asparagus season. Right now it’s thin, tender, sweet and crisp—a.k.a. perfect! True asparagus devotees will want to include it in every meal of the day. Here are 12 ways to make that happen.

Breakfast

Baked Eggs with Spinach, Asparagus and Prosciutto 
Bake eggs in nests of crusty bread for a super-quick and delicious breakfast.

Parmesan Asparagus with Poached Eggs 
This simple, elegant recipe combines three delicious ingredients: fresh spring asparagus, tons of Parmesan and poached eggs.

Asparagus and Bok-Choy Frittata 
When making an Italian frittata, don’t limit yourself to traditional ingredients. The Asian flavors that fill this version offer a real change of pace.

Open-Faced Fried Egg, Asparagus and Guanciale Sandwiches 
Chef Nancy Silverton tops these amazing egg sandwiches with herb-scented roasted asparagus, crispy guanciale and Parmesan cheese.

Lunch

Asparagus Tabbouleh 
This superb version of tabbouleh has chopped asparagus as well as traditional bulgur, tomato, parsley and mint.

Asparagus and Aged Goat Cheese Sandwiches 
There’s both raw and roasted asparagus in these uniquely delicious sandwiches.

Asparagus-Cheese Tartines 
These open-faced sandwiches with crisp asparagus, prosciutto and three layers of melted cheese are gooey and crunchy.

Asparagus Soup with Parmesan Shortbread Coins 
Carla Hall’s creamy asparagus soup is dead simple to make.

Dinner

Fettuccine Alfredo with Aparagus 
Ready to go at a moment’s notice, this asparagus-embellished classic is not only creamy, quick and delicious, but it dirties only one pot.

Pan-Roasted Asparagus in Asparagus Sauce 
This clever dish from chef David Chang makes double use of asparagus: first, it’s used to make a delicate, sweet sauce, then the spears are sautéed and served in the sauce.

Stir-Fried Asparagus with Toasted, Slivered Almonds and Sesame-Soy Glaze 
Served over a bed of noodles, the sweet sesame-soy-glazed asparagus makes a simple but elegant weeknight dinner.

Shrimp-Asparagus Risotto 
This easy risotto is studded with delicate shrimp and pieces of plump asparagus, and delicately flavored with saffron.

Related: More Asparagus Recipes
13 Incredible Spring Pastas
15 Vibrant Spring Soups
Milanese Risotto
More Risotto Recipes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up