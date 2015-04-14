12 Ways to Eat Asparagus for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

April is peak asparagus season. Right now it’s thin, tender, sweet and crisp—a.k.a. perfect! True asparagus devotees will want to include it in every meal of the day. Here are 12 ways to make that happen.

Breakfast

Baked Eggs with Spinach, Asparagus and Prosciutto

Bake eggs in nests of crusty bread for a super-quick and delicious breakfast.

Parmesan Asparagus with Poached Eggs

This simple, elegant recipe combines three delicious ingredients: fresh spring asparagus, tons of Parmesan and poached eggs.

Asparagus and Bok-Choy Frittata

When making an Italian frittata, don’t limit yourself to traditional ingredients. The Asian flavors that fill this version offer a real change of pace.

Open-Faced Fried Egg, Asparagus and Guanciale Sandwiches

Chef Nancy Silverton tops these amazing egg sandwiches with herb-scented roasted asparagus, crispy guanciale and Parmesan cheese.

Lunch

Asparagus Tabbouleh

This superb version of tabbouleh has chopped asparagus as well as traditional bulgur, tomato, parsley and mint.

Asparagus and Aged Goat Cheese Sandwiches

There’s both raw and roasted asparagus in these uniquely delicious sandwiches.

Asparagus-Cheese Tartines

These open-faced sandwiches with crisp asparagus, prosciutto and three layers of melted cheese are gooey and crunchy.

Asparagus Soup with Parmesan Shortbread Coins

Carla Hall’s creamy asparagus soup is dead simple to make.

Dinner

Fettuccine Alfredo with Aparagus

Ready to go at a moment’s notice, this asparagus-embellished classic is not only creamy, quick and delicious, but it dirties only one pot.

Pan-Roasted Asparagus in Asparagus Sauce

This clever dish from chef David Chang makes double use of asparagus: first, it’s used to make a delicate, sweet sauce, then the spears are sautéed and served in the sauce.

Stir-Fried Asparagus with Toasted, Slivered Almonds and Sesame-Soy Glaze

Served over a bed of noodles, the sweet sesame-soy-glazed asparagus makes a simple but elegant weeknight dinner.

Shrimp-Asparagus Risotto

This easy risotto is studded with delicate shrimp and pieces of plump asparagus, and delicately flavored with saffron.

