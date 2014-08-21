12 Salads to Make with Roast Chicken

Have some leftover roast chicken taking up fridge space? These salads are so good that you’ll want to have extra chicken hanging around all the time.

1. Vietnamese. For a taste of Southeast Asian, toss chicken with cabbage, carrots, fried shallots, tons of herbs and a fish sauce dressing.

2. Panzanella. Add roast chicken to turn the classic Italian bread salad into a full meal.

3. Waldorf. Play around with the classic salad of apples, celery and walnuts.

4. Spicy Asian-style. Make a sesame oil and sambal–spiked mayo, toss it with chicken, water chestnuts and scallions, then serve it in lettuce cups.

5. Caesar. Make an even better version of the ’90s lunchtime staple with chicken and kale.

6. Chinese-style. Blend mayo with soy, sesame oil, ginger and garlic to toss with chicken; serve it with orange segments, peanuts and crisp romaine.

7. Raita. Instead of mayo, make an Indian–style yogurt sauce to toss with chicken.

8. Coronation chicken. Feeling ambitious? Make this delicious, multitextured British-Indian salad with mangoes and almonds.

9. In a jar. Layer chicken in a jar with vegetables, avocado and herbs, and serve with a creamy dressing.

10. Green goddess. Creamy herb-rich dressing is fantastic with plain cooked chicken.

11. Antipasti. Toss roast chicken with everything you find at the antipasti counter, from olives to roasted red peppers to fresh mozzarella.

12. With grains. Add roast chicken to any quinoa, wheat berry or rye berry salad.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

