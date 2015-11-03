12 Reasons to Never Be Without Prosciutto in the Fall

It's no secret that this salty, fatty, umami-packed cured pork is a sure thing on any charcuterie plate, but it's also unbelievably useful in a wide range of crowd-pleasing recipes: upgraded salads, last minute hors d'oeuvres, easy lunches and hangover-curing breakfasts, to name a few. Here, 12 of our favorite reasons to keep prosciutto on hand at all times.

1. Prosciutto-Wrapped Persimmons

For easy hors d’oeuvres, wrap prosciutto around persimmon wedges and roast them until the meat crisps and the fruit turns tender and sweet.

2. White-Bean and Prosciutto Bruschetta

Strips of prosciutto top each toast and are topped in turn with a mound of creamy white beans and sprinkling of crisp red onion.

3. Creamy Parsnip Soup with Prosciutto

This luxuriously silky soup is the perfect starter for a dinner party because you can make it in advance, then reheat and garnish just before serving.

4. Brioche with Prosciutto, Gruyère and Egg

Suzanne Goin’s sumptuous open-face sandwich combines all her favorite things: toasted, buttery bread, big slabs of melted cheese, prosciutto and fried eggs.

5. Fettuccine with Tomatoes and Crispy Capers

Fried capers add a delectable, salty crunch to pasta tossed with fresh tomatoes and prosciutto.

6. Butternut Squash Casserole with Leeks, Prosciutto and Thyme

This squash-studded bread pudding is the ideal accompaniment to roasted meats and birds. Or, cut into large squares, it’s great as a main course with a green salad on the side.

7. Sea Bass with Prosciutto and Sage

This buttery, fragrant, decadent riff on classic saltimbocca comes together in minutes.

© Con Poulos

8. Orecchiette with Prosciutto and Melon

Don’t be afraid of this strange-sounding dish. The prosciutto-and-melon combination we’ve always loved as an hors d’oeuvre tastes great with pasta and tomato sauce, too.

9. Prosciutto-Mozzarella Piadine

Piadina is a pan-grilled sandwich made with a quick baking-powder flatbread. (If you’re in a rush, you could use a flour tortilla instead.)

10. Chunky Artichoke and Sunchoke Soup

This creamy soup from chef April Bloomfield is simmered with a layer of prosciutto on top, which adds fantastic flavor.

11. Arugula Salad with Prosciutto and Oyster Mushroom

In this elegant salad, chef Fabio Trabocchi tosses lightly sautéed oyster mushrooms with arugula and tops them with thin slices of prosciutto and Pecorino Toscano.