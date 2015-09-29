12 New Ways to Use Butternut Squash

Butternut squash is an iconic fall vegetable. Simply halved or cubed and roasted, it’s a perfect side dish for roasted chicken, tossed in a salad or pureed into a soup—but that’s not all it’s good for.
Butternut squash is an iconic fall vegetable. Simply halved or cubed and roasted, it’s a perfect side dish for roasted chicken, tossed in a salad or pureed into a soup—but that’s not all it’s good for. Here, 12 new, out-of-the-box ways to cook with sweet and creamy butternut squash from wontons to sorbet.
These buttery squash turnovers make a perfect fall lunch alongside a big green salad.
2. Mashed Potatoes with Butternut Squash
Creamy mashed potatoes get a delicious sweetness and beautiful color from squash.
3. Buffalo Butternut Squash Matchsticks with a Blue Cheese–Celery Salad
This dish is a neat spin on the classic flavor pairing of buffalo wings with a blue cheese dipping sauce.
4. Spiced Butternut Squash Sorbet
For an easy, festive dessert, pair this golden sorbet with vanilla ice cream and gingersnaps.
5. Butternut Squash and Chorizo Tortilla
This Spanish omelet is topped with thin slices of squash and spicy chorizo.
6. Butternut Squash Latkes with Chive Sour Cream
Making these butternut squash latkes bite-size and topping each with a dollop of chive sour cream turns this Hanukkah staple into an elegant appetizer.
7. Golden Macaroni and Cheese with Butternut Squash Puree
Mashed butternut squash makes for a healthier, but still creamy take on classic, cheesy mac and cheese.
8. Butternut Squash–and-Sage Wontons
These terrifically crisp wontons are filled with mashed butternut squash and roasted garlic.
9. Rice Pudding with Butternut Squash and Sweet Milk Tea
The most unexpected ingredient in this not-too-sweet rice pudding: butternut squash. “I think it can work really well in dessert,” chef Hugh Acheson says.
10. Butternut Squash Rösti Cakes
Adding shredded butternut squash to mini potato pancakes adds a touch of sweetness and a nice orange hue.
11. Roasted Butternut Squash and Sage Pierogi
Perfectly nutty and sweet roasted butternut squash makes a great pierogi filling.
Roasting butternut squash makes for a tender and creamy sauce.
Related: More Butternut Squash Recipes
Iconic Fall Flavors
Best Fall Desserts