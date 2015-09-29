12 New Ways to Use Butternut Squash

Butternut squash is an iconic fall vegetable. Simply halved or cubed and roasted, it’s a perfect side dish for roasted chicken, tossed in a salad or pureed into a soup—but that’s not all it’s good for.

F&W Editors
September 29, 2015

Butternut squash is an iconic fall vegetable. Simply halved or cubed and roasted, it’s a perfect side dish for roasted chicken, tossed in a salad or pureed into a soup—but that’s not all it’s good for. Here, 12 new, out-of-the-box ways to cook with sweet and creamy butternut squash from wontons to sorbet.

1. Butternut Squash Turnovers 

These buttery squash turnovers make a perfect fall lunch alongside a big green salad.

2. Mashed Potatoes with Butternut Squash 

Creamy mashed potatoes get a delicious sweetness and beautiful color from squash.

3. Buffalo Butternut Squash Matchsticks with a Blue Cheese–Celery Salad 

This dish is a neat spin on the classic flavor pairing of buffalo wings with a blue cheese dipping sauce.

4. Spiced Butternut Squash Sorbet 

For an easy, festive dessert, pair this golden sorbet with vanilla ice cream and gingersnaps.

5. Butternut Squash and Chorizo Tortilla 

This Spanish omelet is topped with thin slices of squash and spicy chorizo.

6. Butternut Squash Latkes with Chive Sour Cream 

Making these butternut squash latkes bite-size and topping each with a dollop of chive sour cream turns this Hanukkah staple into an elegant appetizer.

7. Golden Macaroni and Cheese with Butternut Squash Puree 

Mashed butternut squash makes for a healthier, but still creamy take on classic, cheesy mac and cheese.

8. Butternut Squash–and-Sage Wontons 

"Wonton wrappers are terrific for making ravioli when you don't have time to make homemade pasta," says Jill Donenfeld, founder of the Culinistas, a private chef and catering agency. The wontons here are filled with mashed butternut squash and roasted garlic and get nicely crispy when sautéed in a touch of oil, but they're also delicious simply steamed.

Tina Rupp

These terrifically crisp wontons are filled with mashed butternut squash and roasted garlic.

9. Rice Pudding with Butternut Squash and Sweet Milk Tea 

The most unexpected ingredient in this not-too-sweet rice pudding: butternut squash. “I think it can work really well in dessert,” chef Hugh Acheson says.

10. Butternut Squash Rösti Cakes 

Adding shredded butternut squash to mini potato pancakes adds a touch of sweetness and a nice orange hue.

11. Roasted Butternut Squash and Sage Pierogi 

Perfectly nutty and sweet roasted butternut squash makes a great pierogi filling.

12. Butternut Squash Lasagna 

© Ian Knauer

Roasting butternut squash makes for a tender and creamy sauce.

Related: More Butternut Squash Recipes
Iconic Fall Flavors
Best Fall Desserts

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up