12 Kale Recipes That Might be Good for Your Brain

According to a study, eating one to two servings of kale or another leafy green like spinach or collards will help keep you sharp. Researchers tracked more than 950 older adults over five years and found that those who ate their greens had the mental capabilities of someone 11 years younger than those who didn’t eat them. Here, 12 delicious kale dishes to boost brain power.

1. Gingery Creamed Kale and Cabbage

Chef Marcus Samuelsson stirs ginger and turmeric into this vegetable side dish to give it a kick, then adds cream and buttermilk to smooth and soften the spicy flavors.

2. Crispy Baked Kale with Gruyère Cheese

Even picky eaters will love this indulgent side dish.

3. Braised Kale

This super-simple braise is a terrific counterpoint to rich dishes.

4. Crispy Kale with Lemon-Yogurt Dip

For a healthy potato chip substitute, roast kale leaves with extra-virgin olive oil and garlic until they’re crunchy.

5. Creamed Kale Toasts

Luxe creamed kale is incredible on toast.

6. Kale Caesar with Rye Croutons and Farro

This reimagined Caesar salad substitutes kale for romaine, rye bread for the coutons and tofu for raw egg in the garlicky dressing.

7. Sunchoke-Kale Hash with Farro

Comfort food is rarely healthy or vegetarian, but this soul-satisfying hash is both.

8. Grilled Kale with Garlic, Chiles and Bacon

Grilling kale gives it a toasty flavor.

9. Mini Kale-Mushroom Calzones with Smoked Mozzarella

These two-bite vegetarian snacks are the perfect party food.

10. Island Kale and Sweet-Potato Soup

Inspired by Caribbean callaloo, this tropical, coconut-milk-spiked soup can be as spicy as you want it to be.

11. Kale-and-Avocado Salad

This simple but ultra-flavorful salad combines kale with creamy avocado, tomatoes, spicy arugula, crunchy radish and green olives.

12. Stuffed Kale with Bulgur Tabbouleh and Lime Yogurt Dip

Stuff kale with tabbouleh for a clever version of stuffed grape leaves.

