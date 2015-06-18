12 Extra-Crispy Fried Foods From Around the World

F&W Editors
June 18, 2015

Tomorrow, L.A. chef Sang Yoon (known for his incredible burger and fantastic fries at Father’s Office and his no-ketchup policy) will give an expert lesson in frying at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. The seminar will feature a range of frying techniques from dry dredging to beer battering. If you can’t be there for Yoon’s crispy course, try making one these globally inspired fried dishes at home.

1. Creole-Spiced Fried Chicken 
A homemade Creole spice mix flavors this exceptional sweet-tea-and-buttermilk-brined fried chicken.

2. Masala Fried Shrimp 
This tasty shrimp is brightly flavored and nicely spiced, with an appealing heat that lingers.

3. Crispy Corn Tortillas with Chicken and Cheddar 
For these flautas, tortillas are rolled around a savory filling and pan-fried until crisp.

4. Crispy Fried Tofu 
This is a great recipe to make for people who don’t like tofu.

5. Pickled Fried Fish with Danish Rye Bread and Crème Fraîche 
While this Scandinavian dish is traditionally made with herring, it’s also great with freshwater fish like fluke, walleye or flounder.

6. Fried Plantains 
Crisp, salty fried plantain slices, or tostones, are a ubiquitous side dish at Latin American restaurants.

RELATED: Tostones: Savory Plantains

7. Fried Shrimp Dumplings 
These ultra-crispy dumplings are the perfect party snack.

8. Korean-Style Fried Cauliflower
Also known as KFC, these cauliflower florets are tossed with a sweet and fiery sauce made with gochujang, the pepper paste that is a staple of Korean cooking.

9. Thai-Style Fried Squid with Chile-Lime Mayonnaise 
You can make this incredible dish in just 25 minutes.

10. Easy Persian Fried Fish 
Turmeric gives this supersimple fish a vibrant yellow color, but it’s the aromatic fenugreek leaves that give it a distinctive flavor.

11. Bacaro-Style Fried Meatballs with Potato 
These Venetian meatballs are delightfully soft on the inside because they contain a large proportion of mashed potatoes.

12. Crispy Udon Noodles with Nori Salt 
Inspired by a snack served at Japanese restaurants, udon noodles are boiled until al dente, then quickly fried in vegetable oil.

