12 Dishes Made Easier with an Egg Slicer

In this week’s Mad Genius Tips video, F&W’s Justin Chapple demonstrates why an egg slicer is a must-have kitchen tool. Yes, it’s great for slicing eggs—but it also slices mushrooms, strawberries, olives and other foods into beautiful, uniform pieces. Here, 12 dishes made faster and easier with the help of a handy egg slicer.

Egg Dishes

Chicken Pan Bagnat

Literally “bathed bread” in the ancient dialect of Provence, pan bagnat delivers meat, bread and salad all in one handful.

Summer Chopped Salad with Quick-Pickled Vegetables

Pickled carrots, celery and peppers give this classic chopped salad a tangy burst.

Salmon-Tomato Aspic

Sliced hard-boiled eggs are suspended in tomato aspic in this striking, old-school dish.

Mushroom Dishes

Mushrooms with Lemon Dressing

This super-simple antipasto is unexpectedly exceptionally flavorful.

Chicken Fajitas with Mushrooms

These easy chicken fajitas are loaded with sautéed mushrooms.

Mushroom and Fontina Crostini

Rich, buttery sautéed mushrooms are fantastic with gooey, melted Fontina.

Olive Dishes

Red Snapper-Citrus Escabèche with Olives

For his refreshing escabèche, Andrew Zimmern “pickles” pan-fried snapper in a lively citrus marinade with briny olives and roasted jalapeños.

Sardines with Jalapeño Cream Cheese and Cocktail Olives

These quick and easy toasts require no cooking and come together in just 20 minutes.

Salmon with Andouille Sausage and Green Olives

For a deliciously smoky dish, rich, fatty grilled salmon is topped with spicy, heavily smoked andouille and briny green olives.

Strawberry Dishes

Baby Lettuces with Feta, Strawberries and Almonds

You wouldn’t think that feta, strawberries and almonds would go together in a salad, but the combination is extraordinary.

Strawberry Cream Puffs

These luscious cream puffs are stuffed with sliced strawberries and pastry cream.

Strawberry Tart with Flaky Pastry

Made with a rough puff pastry, this tart is exceptionally flaky and simple to make.

