12 Dishes Made Easier with an Egg Slicer

In this week’s Mad Genius Tips video, F&W’s Justin Chapple demonstrates why an egg slicer is a must-have kitchen tool. Yes, it’s great for slicing eggs—but it also slices mushrooms, strawberries, olives and other foods into beautiful, uniform pieces. Here, 12 dishes made faster and easier with the help of a handy egg slicer.
Egg Dishes
Chicken Pan Bagnat
Literally “bathed bread” in the ancient dialect of Provence, pan bagnat delivers meat, bread and salad all in one handful.
Summer Chopped Salad with Quick-Pickled Vegetables
Pickled carrots, celery and peppers give this classic chopped salad a tangy burst.
Salmon-Tomato Aspic
Sliced hard-boiled eggs are suspended in tomato aspic in this striking, old-school dish.
Mushroom Dishes
Mushrooms with Lemon Dressing
This super-simple antipasto is unexpectedly exceptionally flavorful.
Chicken Fajitas with Mushrooms
These easy chicken fajitas are loaded with sautéed mushrooms.
Mushroom and Fontina Crostini
Rich, buttery sautéed mushrooms are fantastic with gooey, melted Fontina.
Olive Dishes
Red Snapper-Citrus Escabèche with Olives
For his refreshing escabèche, Andrew Zimmern “pickles” pan-fried snapper in a lively citrus marinade with briny olives and roasted jalapeños.
Sardines with Jalapeño Cream Cheese and Cocktail Olives
These quick and easy toasts require no cooking and come together in just 20 minutes.
Salmon with Andouille Sausage and Green Olives
For a deliciously smoky dish, rich, fatty grilled salmon is topped with spicy, heavily smoked andouille and briny green olives.
Strawberry Dishes
Baby Lettuces with Feta, Strawberries and Almonds
You wouldn’t think that feta, strawberries and almonds would go together in a salad, but the combination is extraordinary.
Strawberry Cream Puffs
These luscious cream puffs are stuffed with sliced strawberries and pastry cream.
Strawberry Tart with Flaky Pastry
Made with a rough puff pastry, this tart is exceptionally flaky and simple to make.
