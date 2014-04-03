12 Dishes to Bring Back #Leekapalooza

When he introduced it in 2010, chef Charleen Badman's leek gratin became so popular that it inspired a Twitter hashtag: #leekapalooza. Today, the dish remains one of the most-requested at Scottsdale, Arizona's FnB restaurant. If you can't make it there for Badman's leeks, here are 12 other exceptional leek recipes to try.

1. Roasted Leeks with Yogurt and Shaved Toasted Walnuts

Salt Lake City chef Viet Pham tops these golden, crispy leeks with tangy yogurt.

2. Carrot and Leek Quesadillas

These super-easy vegetarian quesadillas are made with cheddar cheese, Sriracha and honey.

3. Roasted Leek and White Bean Gratin

Fiber-rich cannellini beans and roasted leeks are delicious topped with bubbly Gruyère cheese.

4. Potato-Leek Foccacia

Leeks make a fantastic topping for this healthy flatbread.

5. Leek Salad with Persimmons and Almonds

F&W chef-in-residence Hugh Acheson's terrific salad features butter-braised leeks, thin wedges of persimmon and crumbled feta cheese.

6. Swiss Chard and leek Gratin

Blanched chard, sautéed leeks and a creamy two-cheese sauce star in Michael Symon's delicious gratin.

7. Leeks Two Ways with Wild Mushrooms

"Listen to me: Leek is a vegetable," says chef José Andrés. "It can be the center of the dish." Here, he pairs tender leeks with trumpet mushrooms.

8. Simplest Chicken-and-Leek Stew

Ready in just 45 minutes, this lovely stew is perfect for spring.

9. Bacon-and-Leek Quiche

This incredible, savory quiche is great for breakfast or dinner.

10. Fusilli with Creamy Leek Sauce

Lemon-flavored leek sauce is a fast, easy and light way to top pasta.

11. Leek-and-Mushroom Croquettes

These incredible fritters feature shiitake mushrooms and freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano.

12. Leek Mac and Cheese

Upgrade the classic pasta dish with sautéed leeks and nutty Manchego cheese.

Related: More Delicious Leek Recipes

31 Great Recipes for Spring Produce

25 Amazing Spring Dishes