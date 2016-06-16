12 Cocktails for Dads Who Don't Like Whiskey

If Father’s Day stereotypes are to be believed, all dads love whiskey. That might be true for some, but it’s definitely not the case for all of them.
If Father’s Day stereotypes are to be believed, all dads love whiskey. That might be true for some, but it’s definitely not the case for all of them. Some dads want a lighter drink—maybe even something with a little fruit in it. Here, 12 terrific whiskey-free drinks that are still Dad-appropriate.
1. El Gusano Rojo
Spicy, fruity and smoky, this mezcal cocktail is made with ginger beer, passion fruit nectar and homemade grenadine.
2. Dark ‘n Stormy
A well-made Dark ‘n Stormy should be the “color of a cloud only a fool or dead man would sail under.”
3. Chartreuse Gin Daisy
This aromatic take on a Gin Daisy swaps out grenadine for honey-sweetened yellow Chartreuse.
4. Vodka Micheladas
Micheladas are typically made with beer, lime and spices. Here, spicy jalapeño-infused vodka replaces the beer for an extra boozy drink.
5. The Red and the Black
Perfect for strawberry season, this tequila cocktail gets a sophisticated kick from a black pepper-infused simple syrup.
6. Parsley Gin Julep
This refreshing summer drink mixes fresh parsley with lime juice, gin and club soda.
7. The Palomaesque Cocktail
The Paloma is a classic Mexican cocktail made with lime juice, tequila and grapefruit soda. This upscale, extra-smoky version is made with mezcal, grapefruit juice and Cocchi Americano, the sweet Italian aperitif wine.
8. In-Sandíary
This cocktail's name is a play on both the Spanish word for watermelon, sandía, and "incendiary," referring to the peppery tequila and the spicy ancho chile rim.
9. Russian Cocktail
Many cocktail historians consider this cherry Heering-spiked drink to be the world’s oldest vodka cocktail.
10. Tequila Negroni
Bold, agave-forward blanco tequila is delicious with Campari’s earthy flavors.
11. Gosling’s Sidecar
Dark rum is soft, sweet and crowd-pleasing in this rich take on a sidecar, which is traditionally made with brandy.
12. Gin-Campari Old-Fashioned
This is the perfect summery version of an old-fashioned. A splash of Campari adds bitterness and a rosy color.