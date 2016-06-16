12 Cocktails for Dads Who Don't Like Whiskey

If Father’s Day stereotypes are to be believed, all dads love whiskey. That might be true for some, but it’s definitely not the case for all of them.

F&W Editors
June 15, 2016

If Father’s Day stereotypes are to be believed, all dads love whiskey. That might be true for some, but it’s definitely not the case for all of them. Some dads want a lighter drink—maybe even something with a little fruit in it. Here, 12 terrific whiskey-free drinks that are still Dad-appropriate.

1. El Gusano Rojo 
Spicy, fruity and smoky, this mezcal cocktail is made with ginger beer, passion fruit nectar and homemade grenadine.

2. Dark ‘n Stormy 
A well-made Dark ‘n Stormy should be the “color of a cloud only a fool or dead man would sail under.”

RELATED: More Rum Drinks

3. Chartreuse Gin Daisy 
This aromatic take on a Gin Daisy swaps out grenadine for honey-sweetened yellow Chartreuse.

4. Vodka Micheladas 
Micheladas are typically made with beer, lime and spices. Here, spicy jalapeño-infused vodka replaces the beer for an extra boozy drink.

5. The Red and the Black 
Perfect for strawberry season, this tequila cocktail gets a sophisticated kick from a black pepper-infused simple syrup.

6. Parsley Gin Julep 
This refreshing summer drink mixes fresh parsley with lime juice, gin and club soda.

7. The Palomaesque Cocktail 
The Paloma is a classic Mexican cocktail made with lime juice, tequila and grapefruit soda. This upscale, extra-smoky version is made with mezcal, grapefruit juice and Cocchi Americano, the sweet Italian aperitif wine.

8. In-Sandíary 
This cocktail's name is a play on both the Spanish word for watermelon, sandía, and "incendiary," referring to the peppery tequila and the spicy ancho chile rim.

9. Russian Cocktail 
Many cocktail historians consider this cherry Heering-spiked drink to be the world’s oldest vodka cocktail.

10. Tequila Negroni 
Bold, agave-forward blanco tequila is delicious with Campari’s earthy flavors.

11. Gosling’s Sidecar 
Dark rum is soft, sweet and crowd-pleasing in this rich take on a sidecar, which is traditionally made with brandy.

12. Gin-Campari Old-Fashioned 
This is the perfect summery version of an old-fashioned. A splash of Campari adds bitterness and a rosy color.

Related: 20 Great Gin Drinks
17 Vodka Cocktails
15 Rum Drinks

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up