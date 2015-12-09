11 Winter Tofu Recipes to Keep You Cozy

1. Tofu Casserole

Instant dashi powder adds fantastic umami flavor to this healthy, warming soup.

2. Teriyaki Tofu

This simple combination of crisped tofu and homemade teriyaki sauce comes together in just 20 minutes.

3. Chili con Tofu

Spicy chili seasonings are a great way to amp up hearty tofu.

4. Chicken Pad Thai

This fantastic version of the classic dish is made with linguine instead of rice noodles.

5. Crispy Fried Tofu

Is there anything more comforting than fried food?

6. Miso and Shiitake Mushroom Tofu

This rich dish gets terrific earthy flavor from shiitake mushrooms.

7. Winter Veggie Casserole with Tofu Crumble

Tofu adds a subtle heft to this delicious vegetarian casserole.

8. Pasta with Spicy Tofu and Pistachios

Chef Gerard Craft tosses spicy marinated tofu into pasta with tomato sauce and tops it with chopped pistachios for a tasty, unexpected crunch.

9. Pork-and-Tofu Soup

Cayenne, paprika and plenty of garlic flavors this excellent Korean-inspired stew.

10. Scrambled Tofu with Potatoes, Mushrooms and Pepper

Tofu gives this eggless scramble its silky texture.

11. Spicy Green Bean and Tofu Stir-Fry with Ground Bison

Ground bison adds substance and richness to this quick, chile sauce–spiked stir-fry.