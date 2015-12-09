11 Winter Tofu Recipes to Keep You Cozy

Tofu can be a delicious comfort food, if you know how to use it. From Tex-Mex-style chili, to Asian-inspired soups and stir-fry, here are 11 amazing tofu dishes to keep you cozy this winter.
1. Tofu Casserole
Instant dashi powder adds fantastic umami flavor to this healthy, warming soup.
2. Teriyaki Tofu
This simple combination of crisped tofu and homemade teriyaki sauce comes together in just 20 minutes.
3. Chili con Tofu
Spicy chili seasonings are a great way to amp up hearty tofu.
4. Chicken Pad Thai
This fantastic version of the classic dish is made with linguine instead of rice noodles.
5. Crispy Fried Tofu
Is there anything more comforting than fried food?
6. Miso and Shiitake Mushroom Tofu
This rich dish gets terrific earthy flavor from shiitake mushrooms.
7. Winter Veggie Casserole with Tofu Crumble
Tofu adds a subtle heft to this delicious vegetarian casserole.
8. Pasta with Spicy Tofu and Pistachios
Chef Gerard Craft tosses spicy marinated tofu into pasta with tomato sauce and tops it with chopped pistachios for a tasty, unexpected crunch.
9. Pork-and-Tofu Soup
Cayenne, paprika and plenty of garlic flavors this excellent Korean-inspired stew.
10. Scrambled Tofu with Potatoes, Mushrooms and Pepper
Tofu gives this eggless scramble its silky texture.
11. Spicy Green Bean and Tofu Stir-Fry with Ground Bison
Ground bison adds substance and richness to this quick, chile sauce–spiked stir-fry.