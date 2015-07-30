11 Ways to Use Summer Cherries (Beyond Pie)

Classic cherry pie will always be a summertime staple, but it's not the only way to use the delicious red fruit. From a refreshing chilled soup to sweet-sticky barbecue glaze, here are 11 awesome ways to use cherries.

1. Salad

In his simple, five-ingredient salad chef Zakary Pelaccio tosses supersweet cherries with spring onions and a funky fish sauce dressing. Or try using cherries this this tangy cucumber-cherry side salad.

2. Strudel

This Hungarian-inspired breakfast pastry is made with tender cream cheese dough.

3. Soup

Top this sweet dessert soup with lemon sorbet. Or add fennel for a more savory soup.

4. Pancakes

Dried sour cherries star in these fluffy pancakes.

5. Cookies

Sour cherries in syrup are a juicy, sweet-tart alternative to raisins for these fantastic oatmeal cookies.

6. With Duck

Most chefs tend to put duck on their menus in fall or winter, but Seth Bixby Daugherty also cooks duck in summer and tops it with a bright cherry sauce.

7. Grilled

Showcase summer fruit like cherries, apricots and nectarines by grilling them with bread, which soaks up the sweet juices.

8. Sorbet

Ice cream maven Jeni Britton Bauer's refreshing sorbet feels like eating fresh fruit.

9. Barbecue Glaze

Cherry preserves with habanero chile make an awesome glaze for chicken wings. Or try this smoky, sweet-spicy chipotle-cherry glaze.

10. Clafoutis

Chef Paul Virant's take on the classic French recipe combines the best of two desserts: custard and cake.

11. Fruit Bars

These healthy snack bars are made with dried sour cherries.

