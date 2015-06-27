11 Ways to Use Steamed Mussels

Sure, you can just serve steamed mussels with crusty bread but you can also transform them into brand new dishes.

1. On toast. After steaming mussels, Utah chef Viet Pham marinates them in vinegar brine serves them on toast.

2. With beans. Instead of serving his tomato-and-wine steamed mussels with bread or French fries to sop up the juices, you can add creamy, fiber-rich gigante beans and salty feta cheese to make a healthy main course.

3. Chilled. After steaming mussels in white wine, serve them cold, on the half shell with red pepper aioli.

4. Stuffed. Tear one of the shells off each steam mussel and then top with bread crumbs or pesto and bake.

5. Soup. Showcase the classic combination of chorizo and mussels in a brothy soup or add spinach, saffron and plenty of heavy cream for a decadent bisque.

6. Pasta. Toss mussels and the creamy steaming liquid with tagliatelle and tarragon for a luscious dish.

7. Skewered. Wrap shelled steamed mussels in bacon and pancetta, skewer three at a time and roast in a cast-iron skillet for a rustic starter.

8. Cioppino. Steam mussels alongside other fish and shellfish in a tomato broth to make a Mediterranean-style stew.

9. Aioli. Whisk garlicky mayonnaise into mussels and their steaming liquid to spoon over fish.

10. Potato salad. Toss steamed shelled mussels and boiled red potatoes with a mustardy dressing and serve over greens.

11. Fideos. Steam mussels and calamari with Spanish-style noodles in a fragrant tomato broth.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

