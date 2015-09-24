11 Ways to Use Maple Syrup (Other Than Pancakes)

Maple syrup isn't just for drizzling onto a stack of pancakes. From sweet-savory popcorn to fluffy mousse, here are 11 awesome ways to enjoy maple syrup.

F&W Editors
September 24, 2015

1. Popcorn
Upgrade popcorn with sweet maple syrup and smoky bacon.

2. Scones
Chia seeds add fantastic texture to these fast breakfast pastries.

3. Pie
Pastry chef Jacob Griffin uses maple syrup instead of molasses for this classic Pennsylvania Dutch pie.

© Michael Turek

4. Cocktails
For a fall take on an Old-Fashioned, add richly flavored dark amber syrup.

5. Roasted Vegetables
Barbara Lynch drizzles maple syrup over butternut and delicata squash before roasting.

Or try this incredible roasted brussels sprouts side dish.

6. Fajitas
The classic Southern flavor combination of maple and bourbon works surprisingly well in chicken fajitas.

7. Soup
You can make this sweet and savory pumpkin soup with either maple sugar or maple syrup.

8. Snack Mix
Maple syrup gives this crunchy snack mix its sweetness while Thai curry paste adds terrific heat.

Thai curry paste gives this sweet-salty mix terrific heat.

9. Bread Pudding
This sweet-savory breakfast bread pudding made with sausage and maple syrup is a fun twist on French toast.

10. Granola
Top yogurt with this healthy maple-amaranth granola featuring pecans and coconut flakes.

11. Mousse
This amazing dessert is made with butternut squash, but fresh or canned pumpkin would also work well.

This fluffy mousse, which typically calls for butternut squash, could just as easily and deliciously be made with fresh or canned pumpkin. For Halloween, definitely go with pumpkin. You’ll love the smooth texture. Plus, we recommend serving the leftover candied squash as a topping for a heaping bowl of vanilla ice cream.

© Maura McEvoy

