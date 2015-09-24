11 Ways to Use Maple Syrup (Other Than Pancakes)

Maple syrup isn't just for drizzling onto a stack of pancakes. From sweet-savory popcorn to fluffy mousse, here are 11 awesome ways to enjoy maple syrup.

1. Popcorn

Upgrade popcorn with sweet maple syrup and smoky bacon.

2. Scones

Chia seeds add fantastic texture to these fast breakfast pastries.

3. Pie

Pastry chef Jacob Griffin uses maple syrup instead of molasses for this classic Pennsylvania Dutch pie.

4. Cocktails

For a fall take on an Old-Fashioned, add richly flavored dark amber syrup.

5. Roasted Vegetables

Barbara Lynch drizzles maple syrup over butternut and delicata squash before roasting.

Or try this incredible roasted brussels sprouts side dish.

6. Fajitas

The classic Southern flavor combination of maple and bourbon works surprisingly well in chicken fajitas.

7. Soup

You can make this sweet and savory pumpkin soup with either maple sugar or maple syrup.

8. Snack Mix

Maple syrup gives this crunchy snack mix its sweetness while Thai curry paste adds terrific heat.

9. Bread Pudding

This sweet-savory breakfast bread pudding made with sausage and maple syrup is a fun twist on French toast.

10. Granola

Top yogurt with this healthy maple-amaranth granola featuring pecans and coconut flakes.

11. Mousse

This amazing dessert is made with butternut squash, but fresh or canned pumpkin would also work well.

