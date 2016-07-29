11 Ways to Upgrade Lasagna

Celebrate National Lasagna Day with these 11 creative versions.

Forget purists, with their béchamel sauce. For nostalgic lasagna, make it with ricotta and tomato sauce.

Whether made with classic pork (above) or fancier lamb, sausage can only make your lasagna better.

For an over-the-top cheesy lasagna, skip the tomato sauce in favor of one made with heavy cream. Wash it down with plenty of wine.

For a sort of lasagna-meets-bread-pudding, use store-bought flatbread instead of noodles.

For a healthier take on tomato-less lasagna, make a sauce with canned pumpkin puree.

Whether white or red, use mushrooms to make “meaty” vegetarian lasagna.

Who says Italian cheeses are required? Add any cheese that melts well, from smoked Gouda (above) to cheddar.

Want to boost your lasagna’s nutrient quotient? Add zucchini, sweet peppers (above) or even kale.

Instead of the usual marinara or Bolognese, layer other popular tomato sauces in lasagna, like the olive-studded puttanesca.

Layer your ingredients in ramekins for lasagna “cupcakes.”

Want truly healthy lasagna? Don’t make it. Instead, use the noodles in a salad with antioxidant–rich walnut pesto.