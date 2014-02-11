11 Valentine's Day Desserts That Are Impossible to Screw Up

From no-bake cookies to decadent spiced chocolate fondue, here are 11 terrific fail-proof desserts for Valentine's Day.

1. Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies

Should a cookie be crispy or chewy? With this amazing recipe you don't have to choose.

2. Gianduja Mousse

This super-simple chocolate-hazelnut mousse is ready in just 30 minutes.

3. Spiced Chocolate Fondue

Chocolate fondue is decadent and super-fun to eat.

4. No-Bake Chocolate Custard

No oven? No problem. This luscious chocolate custard is ready in just 20 minutes and doesn't need to bake.

5. Cranberry Granita

This simple, refreshing dessert gets its rich color and delicious flavor from cranberries.

6. Fudgy Chocolate-Walnut Cookies

Pastry chef François Payard's incredible, simple chocolate cookies are completely gluten-free.

7. Cherries Poached in Red Wine with Mascarpone Cream

Served warm or cold, this fast dessert is delicious both ways.

8. The Butler's Berries

Dipping strawberries in chocolate is incredibly easy and delicious.

9. No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies

These incredibly easy cookies require only four ingredients: puffed-corn cereal, peanut butter cups, peanut butter and chocolate sprinkles.

10. Black Pepper-Raspberry Sorbet with Prosecco

Store-bought raspberry sorbet is a great shortcut for this fantastic dessert cocktail.

11. Toasted Bread and Bittersweet Chocolate

Need to make dessert in 7 minutes? Nothing is easier than these chocolate toasts, which feature a sprinkling of sea salt and extra-virgin olive oil.

