11 Unusual Foods that Science Says Might Help You Lose Weight

Excited to try chicken feet? Willing to eat mystery meat from a cart? Then you’re probably healthier than your white bread-eating friends. A study from the Cornell Food and Brand Lab says adventurous eaters have lower BMIs and are more likely to be physically active and more health conscious. Researchers came to the conclusion that, “promoting adventurous eating in adults could help individuals lose/maintain weight without feeling as restricted.” So put down the mac and cheese and eat outside your comfort zone with one of these daring recipes.

1. Spicy Uni-Lardo Sushi in Lettuce Cups

These lettuce cups are filled with surprising and boldly flavored ingredients—crisped balls of sushi rice wrapped in paper-thin sheets of lardo (pork fat) and topped with fresh uni (sea urchin).

2. Grilled Marrow Bones with Rosemary-Lemon Bruschetta

Rich and decadent bone marrow is delicious spread on grilled toasts rubbed with rosemary and lemon.

3. Calf’s Liver with Green Beans

When prepared correctly, calf’s liver can be absolutely amazing. This version is rich and crispy and served with a tangy salad.

4. Shad Roe with Bacon and Capers

Briny shad roe (the egg sac of a shad fish) is best when slowly crisped in bacon fat.

5. Foie Gras Soup with Lentil Gnocchi and Balsamic Onions

This marvelous soup is enriched with foie gras and brightened with tangy pickled onion wedges.

6. Broiled Yellowtail Collar with Daikon

Super simple and crazy-delicious, this is Japanese bar food at its finest.

7. Octopus Turnovers with Spicy Creole Mayonnaise

Octopus can be tough, but it becomes amazingly tender when it’s cooked for a long time. It’s super-tasty in these flaky pastries.

8. Hijiki Salad

The Japanese seaweed hijiki, mixed with fried tofu and tossed with sesame oil dressing, makes a lovely salad.

9. Vietnamese Oyster Pancake with Nuoc Cham

Don’t be put off by the loosey-goosey nature of this crispy, egg-filled pancake. It’s Viet-inspired food at its simplest and best.

10. Pork Belly Sisig

The skin of Philippine pork belly sisig is super crisp (from roasting), and the meat is tangy (from marinating) and juicy (from being braised with aromatics and spices).

11. Sautéed Veal Kidneys alla Diavola

This recipe from Mario Batali features flour-and-cayenne-dusted kidneys, sautéed and served with a vibrant, chile-infused red wine sauce.

Related: Andrew Zimmern's Street Food Adventures

6 Adventurers' Best Recipes

10 Recipes for Offal