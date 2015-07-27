11 Ultimate Summer Berry Pies

With a perfectly buttery crust and a sweet, jammy filling, this slab pie from chef Joanne Chang is one of the most delicious desserts you’ll eat all summer, so hurry up and make it quick. You'll make it again and again for summers to come and you will think of us every time you do. You're welcome.

© Andrew Purcell

Nothing says summer like a luscious fruit pie. From juicy strawberry to tangy blackberry, here are 11 of the best pies to make with summer berries.

F&W Editors
July 27, 2015

1. Strawberry Slab Pie
This incredible strawberry pie is like a giant, juicy Pop-Tart.

2. Raspberry-Brown Butter Custard Pie
Every bite of this pie combines rich and sweet custard, tart raspberries and a buttery, flaky pastry.

3. Blueberry Pie with Rye Crust
How do you upgrade blueberry pie? With delicious rye crust and a little grated lemon zest.

4. Mixed Berry Hand Pies with Raspberry Mascarpone Whipped Cream
These amazing hand pies are made with three types of berries.

5. Marilyn Batali's Blackberry Pie
Star chef Mario Batali's delicious pie is based on his mother's recipe and uses his "favorite fruit in life."

6. Berry Ice Cream Pie
Blueberries, strawberry ice cream and graham cracker crumbs star in this terrific ice cream pie.

7. Cherry-Berry Pie
Raspberries and blueberries complement sweet cherries in this fantastic summer pie.

8. Old-Fashioned Blueberry Pie
There's no better way to use an abundance of summer blueberries.

9. Deep-Dish Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie
This juicy fruit pie strikes the perfect balance of tart and sweet.

10. Peach-Raspberry Pie
Serve this summery pie with a large scoop of vanilla ice cream.

11. Blueberry Hand Pies
Cookbook author Kamran Siddiqi's superb hand pies are crisp and flaky with bright berry flavor.

