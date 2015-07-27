11 Ultimate Summer Berry Pies

Nothing says summer like a luscious fruit pie. From juicy strawberry to tangy blackberry, here are 11 of the best pies to make with summer berries.

1. Strawberry Slab Pie

This incredible strawberry pie is like a giant, juicy Pop-Tart.

2. Raspberry-Brown Butter Custard Pie

Every bite of this pie combines rich and sweet custard, tart raspberries and a buttery, flaky pastry.

3. Blueberry Pie with Rye Crust

How do you upgrade blueberry pie? With delicious rye crust and a little grated lemon zest.

4. Mixed Berry Hand Pies with Raspberry Mascarpone Whipped Cream

These amazing hand pies are made with three types of berries.

5. Marilyn Batali's Blackberry Pie

Star chef Mario Batali's delicious pie is based on his mother's recipe and uses his "favorite fruit in life."

6. Berry Ice Cream Pie

Blueberries, strawberry ice cream and graham cracker crumbs star in this terrific ice cream pie.

7. Cherry-Berry Pie

Raspberries and blueberries complement sweet cherries in this fantastic summer pie.

8. Old-Fashioned Blueberry Pie

There's no better way to use an abundance of summer blueberries.

9. Deep-Dish Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie

This juicy fruit pie strikes the perfect balance of tart and sweet.

10. Peach-Raspberry Pie

Serve this summery pie with a large scoop of vanilla ice cream.

11. Blueberry Hand Pies

Cookbook author Kamran Siddiqi's superb hand pies are crisp and flaky with bright berry flavor.

