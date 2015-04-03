11 Sweet-Tart Lemon Desserts for Easter

From beautiful macarons to luscious tarts, here are 11 amazing lemon desserts for Easter.
From beautiful macarons to luscious tarts, here are 11 amazing lemon desserts for Easter.
1. Lemon Curd Macarons
Pink peppercorns aren't just pretty, they're great counterpoints to the tangy lemon filling in these cookies.
2. Lemon Ripple Cheesecake Bars
These creamy dessert bars are great for a crowd.
3. Lemon Puddings with Candied Lemon Zest
Lemons, sugar, heavy cream and a pinch of salt are all you need for this incredible citrusy dessert.
4. Blueberry-Lemon Coconut Muffins
These sweet-tart muffins are completely gluten-free.
5. Lemon Shortbread Cookies
What's the secret to making the best shortbread cookies? Lots of cold butter.
6. Lemon and Rosemary Granita
This granita gets an unexpected boost from the bold flavor of rosemary and a splash of Grand Marnier.
7. French Lemon Tart
This elegant dessert is nearly foolproof.
8. Lemon-Ricotta Cupcakes with Fluffy Lemon Frosting
Honey gives these moist cupcakes the perfect amount of sweetness.
9. Lemon Cake with Lemon Frosting
This is the ultimate lemon layer cake.
10. Strawberry and Lemon Tarts with Pistachios
Star blogger Sarah Bolla makes an agave nectar-sweetened lemon cream with silken tofu for these terrific, dairy-free tarts.
11. Lazy Mary's Lemon Tart
This ingenious make-ahead dessert has an entire Meyer lemon puréed into the filling.
Related: Easter Desserts
How to Make Easter Egg Macarons
Fantastic Lemon Recipes