11 Sweet-Tart Lemon Desserts for Easter

From beautiful macarons to luscious tarts, here are 11 amazing lemon desserts for Easter.

1. Lemon Curd Macarons

Pink peppercorns aren't just pretty, they're great counterpoints to the tangy lemon filling in these cookies.

2. Lemon Ripple Cheesecake Bars

These creamy dessert bars are great for a crowd.

3. Lemon Puddings with Candied Lemon Zest

Lemons, sugar, heavy cream and a pinch of salt are all you need for this incredible citrusy dessert.

4. Blueberry-Lemon Coconut Muffins

These sweet-tart muffins are completely gluten-free.

5. Lemon Shortbread Cookies

What's the secret to making the best shortbread cookies? Lots of cold butter.

6. Lemon and Rosemary Granita

This granita gets an unexpected boost from the bold flavor of rosemary and a splash of Grand Marnier.

7. French Lemon Tart

This elegant dessert is nearly foolproof.

8. Lemon-Ricotta Cupcakes with Fluffy Lemon Frosting

Honey gives these moist cupcakes the perfect amount of sweetness.

9. Lemon Cake with Lemon Frosting

This is the ultimate lemon layer cake.

10. Strawberry and Lemon Tarts with Pistachios

Star blogger Sarah Bolla makes an agave nectar-sweetened lemon cream with silken tofu for these terrific, dairy-free tarts.

11. Lazy Mary's Lemon Tart

This ingenious make-ahead dessert has an entire Meyer lemon puréed into the filling.

