11 Summer Hangover Cures

Yesterday was the Fourth of July, a.k.a. the day you spent drinking fruity cocktails and cold beers in the hot sun for approximately eight hours. So right now, you’re probably not feeling so great. Don’t worry. We’re here to help. Here, 11 terrific seasonal, summery dishes that will cure your hangover.

1. Grilled Pizza with Greens and Eggs

This delicious grilled pizza is topped with fresh ricotta, runny eggs and spigarello, a leafy green that tastes a lot like broccoli.

2. Tomato, Prosciutto and Gruyère Sandwiches

These broiled open-face cheese sandwiches evoke classic Swiss fondue because they combine bubbling hot Gruyère with white wine and kirsch, a cherry-flavored spirit.

3. Bacon-Wrapped Peaches

The secret ingredient in these juicy, charred peaches are the grilled scallions tucked into the peach pit nook.

4. Fresh Tomato Bloody Marys

This slushy Bloody Mary is blended with ice for an extra-refreshing brunch drink.

5. Mixed-Berry Dutch Baby

A Dutch Baby, also known as a German pancake, is a mixture of eggs, flour and whole milk that gets baked in a heavy skillet until it becomes puffy and golden. This version includes fresh berries.

6. Egg Sandwich with Mustard Greens and Avocado

These quick and easy sandwiches get delicious spicy from a hit of hot sauce.

7. Bread Omelet with Tomato and Cheese

Rich and satisfying, this omelet is filled with cheesy chunks of bread, tomato sauce and basil.

8. Watermelon-Honey-Citrus Refresher

The great thing about this drink: The blender does all the work.

9. Campfire Bacon with Maple-Citrus Glaze

Maple syrup, sherry vinegar and citrus combine to make a terrific glaze for thick slices of slab bacon in this simple, six-ingredient recipe.

10. Ratatouille Toasts with Fried Eggs

These luscious toasts are topped with a bevy of summer vegetables like tomatoes, zucchini and bell peppers.

11. Pamplemousse

Bright, refreshing and low in alcohol, this brunch drink is a great pick-me-up.

Related: Fantastic Brunch Recipes

Amazing Omelet Recipes

Gooey Grilled Cheese Sandwiches