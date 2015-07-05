11 Summer Hangover Cures

Yesterday was the Fourth of July, a.k.a. the day you spent drinking fruity cocktails and cold beers in the hot sun for approximately eight hours. So right now, you’re probably not feeling so great. Don’t worry. We’re here to help. Here, 11 terrific seasonal, summery dishes that will cure your hangover.

F&W Editors
July 05, 2015

1. Grilled Pizza with Greens and Eggs 
This delicious grilled pizza is topped with fresh ricotta, runny eggs and spigarello, a leafy green that tastes a lot like broccoli.

2. Tomato, Prosciutto and Gruyère Sandwiches 
These broiled open-face cheese sandwiches evoke classic Swiss fondue because they combine bubbling hot Gruyère with white wine and kirsch, a cherry-flavored spirit.

3. Bacon-Wrapped Peaches 
The secret ingredient in these juicy, charred peaches are the grilled scallions tucked into the peach pit nook.

4. Fresh Tomato Bloody Marys 
This slushy Bloody Mary is blended with ice for an extra-refreshing brunch drink.

5. Mixed-Berry Dutch Baby 
A Dutch Baby, also known as a German pancake, is a mixture of eggs, flour and whole milk that gets baked in a heavy skillet until it becomes puffy and golden. This version includes fresh berries.

6. Egg Sandwich with Mustard Greens and Avocado 
These quick and easy sandwiches get delicious spicy from a hit of hot sauce.

7. Bread Omelet with Tomato and Cheese 
Rich and satisfying, this omelet is filled with cheesy chunks of bread, tomato sauce and basil.

8. Watermelon-Honey-Citrus Refresher 
The great thing about this drink: The blender does all the work.

9. Campfire Bacon with Maple-Citrus Glaze 
Maple syrup, sherry vinegar and citrus combine to make a terrific glaze for thick slices of slab bacon in this simple, six-ingredient recipe.

10. Ratatouille Toasts with Fried Eggs 
These luscious toasts are topped with a bevy of summer vegetables like tomatoes, zucchini and bell peppers.

11. Pamplemousse 
Bright, refreshing and low in alcohol, this brunch drink is a great pick-me-up.

