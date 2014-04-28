11 Single-Spirit Bars You Need to Try Right Now

From a new Portland, OR, lounge with more than 1,500 whiskeys to an NYC tequileria offering bottle storage lockers, specialty bars are everywhere.
From a new Portland, OR, lounge with more than 1,500 whiskeys to an NYC tequileria offering bottle storage lockers, specialty bars are everywhere.
Whiskey
Longman & Eagle 2657 N. Kedzie Ave., Chicago; longmanandeagle.com.
Maysville 17 W. 26th St., New York City; maysvillenyc.com.
Multnomah Whiskey Library 1124 SW Alder St., Portland, OR; mwlpdx.com.
Bourbon
The Silver Dollar 1761 Frankfurt Ave., Louisville, KY; whiskeybythedrink.com.
Rum
Caña Rum Bar 714 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles; canarumbar.com.
Hogo 1017 Seventh St. NW, Washington, DC; 202-393-1313.
La Descarga 1159 North Western Ave., Los Angeles; ladescargala.com.
Mezcal
The Pastry War 310 Main St., Houston; 713-225-3310.
Tequila
La Biblioteca de Tequila 622 Third Ave., New York City; richardsandoval.com.
Gin
Gin Palace 95 Ave. A, New York City; ginpalaceny.com.
Scofflaw 3201 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago; scofflawchicago.com.
Related: Hotel Bars Worth a Visit
Why You Should Drink Cheap Whiskey
America's Best Beer Bars