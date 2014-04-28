11 Single-Spirit Bars You Need to Try Right Now

From a new Portland, OR, lounge with more than 1,500 whiskeys to an NYC tequileria offering bottle storage lockers, specialty bars are everywhere.

Kate Krader
April 28, 2014

Whiskey
Longman & Eagle 2657 N. Kedzie Ave., Chicago; longmanandeagle.com.

Maysville 17 W. 26th St., New York City; maysvillenyc.com.

Multnomah Whiskey Library 1124 SW Alder St., Portland, OR; mwlpdx.com.

Bourbon
The Silver Dollar 1761 Frankfurt Ave., Louisville, KY; whiskeybythedrink.com.

Rum
Caña Rum Bar 714 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles; canarumbar.com.

Hogo 1017 Seventh St. NW, Washington, DC; 202-393-1313.

La Descarga 1159 North Western Ave., Los Angeles; ladescargala.com.

Mezcal
The Pastry War 310 Main St., Houston; 713-225-3310.

Tequila
La Biblioteca de Tequila 622 Third Ave., New York City; richardsandoval.com.

Gin
Gin Palace 95 Ave. A, New York City; ginpalaceny.com.

Scofflaw 3201 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago; scofflawchicago.com.

