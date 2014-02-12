An $11 Red from Madrid

Here, wine experts reveal their favorite bottles costing less than $17. Many of the selections are lesser known but absolutely worth the search.

Who: Mike Oien, wine director and manager, Big Nose Full Body, Brooklyn

What: 2012 Zestos Garnacha

Why: "Under $13 is the bread-and-butter of our business, so we're always glad when we can deliver a wine for that price that we really love. We just got in a cool wine from Spain that retails for $11. It's an old-vine Grenache from Madrid—a place you don't see wine coming from very often in the US. It has a little bit of that New World fruit sensibility, but it's not over the top. It's a little peppery with a bit of cherry. It's a pretty versatile everyday wine."

