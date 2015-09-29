11 Recipes to Make with the Ultimate Fall Herb: Sage

Sage's fragrant, woodsy aroma makes it the perfect herb for fall cooking. From umami-packed grilled cheese to sweet butternut squash pierogis, here are 11 terrific recipes to make with sage.
1. Sage Fried Chicken
Upgrade traditional fried chicken with earthy ground sage.
2. Fast Pumpkin-Sage Lasagna
This is the ultimate fall lasagna.
3. Roasted Butternut Squash and Sage Pierogi
Sweet, nutty butternut squash combined with earthy sage makes a great pierogi filling.
4. Squash Fritters and Fried Sage
Whole sage leaves are surprisingly delicious when they're battered and fried until crisp.
5. Grilled Fontina, Mushroom and Sage Sandwiches
This sophisticated grilled cheese features sage-accented sautéed mushrooms.
6. Pumpkin Soup with Sage and Ham
Sage and pumpkin are a perfect pair. Add chunks of apple and ham, and you have a delicious autumn soup.
7. Pasta with Pancetta, Shallots and Sage
The sage in this rich pasta pairs well with herbal, woodsy Sangiovese blends.
8. Sea Bass with Prosciutto and Sage
Twenty minutes is all you need for this buttery, fragrant take on classic saltimbocca.
9. Chickpea Fries with Sage and Parmesan
Serve these crispy fried squares alongside butternut squash soup or with cocktails.
10. Turkey Breast with Mustard-Sage Crumbs
Seasoned bread crumbs form an appealing brown crust on this turkey breast that tastes as good as it looks.
11. Savory Pumpkin Scones with Gruyère and Sage
Rich but light, these savory scones are fantastic with bacon and eggs or a hearty soup.
