11 Recipes to Make with the Ultimate Fall Herb: Sage

Sage's fragrant, woodsy aroma makes it the perfect herb for fall cooking. From umami-packed grilled cheese to sweet butternut squash pierogis, here are 11 terrific recipes to make with sage.

1. Sage Fried Chicken

Upgrade traditional fried chicken with earthy ground sage.

2. Fast Pumpkin-Sage Lasagna

This is the ultimate fall lasagna.

3. Roasted Butternut Squash and Sage Pierogi

Sweet, nutty butternut squash combined with earthy sage makes a great pierogi filling.

4. Squash Fritters and Fried Sage

Whole sage leaves are surprisingly delicious when they're battered and fried until crisp.

5. Grilled Fontina, Mushroom and Sage Sandwiches

This sophisticated grilled cheese features sage-accented sautéed mushrooms.

6. Pumpkin Soup with Sage and Ham

Sage and pumpkin are a perfect pair. Add chunks of apple and ham, and you have a delicious autumn soup.

7. Pasta with Pancetta, Shallots and Sage

The sage in this rich pasta pairs well with herbal, woodsy Sangiovese blends.

8. Sea Bass with Prosciutto and Sage

Twenty minutes is all you need for this buttery, fragrant take on classic saltimbocca.

9. Chickpea Fries with Sage and Parmesan

Serve these crispy fried squares alongside butternut squash soup or with cocktails.

10. Turkey Breast with Mustard-Sage Crumbs

Seasoned bread crumbs form an appealing brown crust on this turkey breast that tastes as good as it looks.

11. Savory Pumpkin Scones with Gruyère and Sage

Rich but light, these savory scones are fantastic with bacon and eggs or a hearty soup.

