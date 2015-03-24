11 Quinoa Salads That Might Save Your Life

Quinoa isn’t just a trendy, delicious grain—it could also stave off death. According to a study from the Harvard Public School of Health, eating a bowl of quinoa (or another type of whole grain) every day will reduce your risk of dying early from things like cancer, diabetes or heart disease by 17 percent. Here, 11 delicious quinoa salads that could save your life and can definitely save your lunch.

1. Pesto Quinoa Salad with Bell Pepper and Cucumbers

This quick salad is made with store-bought pesto for a super-easy side dish.

2. Red Quinoa Salad with Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Apricots and Almonds

Studded with sweet dried apricots and crunchy toasted almonds, this salad is the perfect compliment to roast chicken. It also makes a great stuffing for squash.

3. Quinoa Salad with Spring Vegetables

For this lively, bright salad, Top Chef alum Carla Hall combines herb-scented red quinoa with radishes, green peas and lima beans.

4. Quinoa, Chickpea and Spinach Salad

This healthy salad is easy to make and refreshing to eat.

5. Santa Fe Quinoa Salad

The easy dressing for this grain salad is super-flavorful thanks to toasted cumin seeds.

6. Toasted Quinoa, Charred Onion and Brussels Sprout Salad

Boiled quinoa and crunchy roasted quinoa come together in this amped-up salad.

7. Quinoa, Kale and Avocado Salad

Loaded with healthy kale and creamy avocado, this recipe is both satisfying an full of flavor and texture.

8. Lemony Quinoa Salad with Shaved Vegetables

Toss nutty quinoa with crunchy shaved vegetables for a bright salad loaded with vitamins and minerals.

9. Quinoa Salad with Sugar Snap Peas

This crunchy salad is perfect for picnics.

10. Smoky Quinoa and Bacon Salad

Smoky, crumbly bacon makes this salad the perfect accompaniment to barbecue or grilled dishes.

11. Quinoa Salad with Roasted Peppers and Tomatoes

The quinoa in this tabbouleh-like salad is simmered in water and orange juice to give it a citrus hit.

