11 Practically Labor-Free Dishes to Make for a Labor Day Cookout

Have the most relaxing Labor Day weekend.

F&W Editors
August 31, 2016

Labor Day weekend is not about labor. Here are 11 fast and easy recipes that will leave plenty of time for grilling, lounging on porches and soaking up as much end-of-summer sun as possible.

1. Corn on the Cob with Seasoned Salts

Simple grilled corn sprinkled with seasoned salt is an amazing summer dish.

2. Golden Gazpacho with Avocado 

The blender does all the work in this fresh, tangy gazpacho.

3. BBQ Baked Chicken Thighs

Hosting a cookout this Fourth of July? Follow these summer grilling recipes and enjoy the most delicious BBQ you've ever tasted. From glazed chicken breasts with coffee BBQ sauce to easy BBQ chicken enchiladas to BLT hot dogs with caraway remoulade, you'll be all set with the grill.

KRISTEN STEVENS

You don’t even need to light a grill to make these easy BBQ chicken thighs. They’re quickly made in an oven.

4. Blueberry and Watermelon Slushie

Celebrate summer parties with this delicious blueberry and watermelon slushie. It’s the perfect cooling drink on hot days. Since this recipe doesn't call for any alcohol, it's the perfect frozen drink for the whole family. However, you should feel totally free to spike it. We especially like it with rum.

These fruity slushies call for just five ingredients.

5. Cucumber Salad

© Lucy Schaeffer

Tangy and refreshing, this easy salad comes together in just 25 minutes (10 of which are spent in the fridge).

6. Berries with Lemon Mint Syrup 

© The Jewels of New York

If you can boil water, then you can make this summery dessert.

7. Mexican Skillet Corn with Chicken and Cilantro

This one-skillet dish is the best way to use leftover chicken.

8. Watermelon and Charred-Tomato Salad

Seared tomatoes give a terrific complexity to this simple salad.

9. Peach-and-Fennel Slaw

This sweet and crunchy salad is the perfect grilling side dish.

10. Tomato Salsa and Cucumber “Chips”

Healthy, fat-free and super-refreshing, this take on chips and salsa just requires some basic chopping skills.

11. Almost-Instant Soft Serve

For this quick and delicious dessert, just puree frozen fruit with sweetened condensed milk.

