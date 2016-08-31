11 Practically Labor-Free Dishes to Make for a Labor Day Cookout

Have the most relaxing Labor Day weekend.
Labor Day weekend is not about labor. Here are 11 fast and easy recipes that will leave plenty of time for grilling, lounging on porches and soaking up as much end-of-summer sun as possible.
1. Corn on the Cob with Seasoned Salts
Simple grilled corn sprinkled with seasoned salt is an amazing summer dish.
2. Golden Gazpacho with Avocado
The blender does all the work in this fresh, tangy gazpacho.
3. BBQ Baked Chicken Thighs
You don’t even need to light a grill to make these easy BBQ chicken thighs. They’re quickly made in an oven.
4. Blueberry and Watermelon Slushie
These fruity slushies call for just five ingredients.
5. Cucumber Salad
Tangy and refreshing, this easy salad comes together in just 25 minutes (10 of which are spent in the fridge).
6. Berries with Lemon Mint Syrup
If you can boil water, then you can make this summery dessert.
7. Mexican Skillet Corn with Chicken and Cilantro
This one-skillet dish is the best way to use leftover chicken.
8. Watermelon and Charred-Tomato Salad
Seared tomatoes give a terrific complexity to this simple salad.
9. Peach-and-Fennel Slaw
This sweet and crunchy salad is the perfect grilling side dish.
10. Tomato Salsa and Cucumber “Chips”
Healthy, fat-free and super-refreshing, this take on chips and salsa just requires some basic chopping skills.
11. Almost-Instant Soft Serve
For this quick and delicious dessert, just puree frozen fruit with sweetened condensed milk.