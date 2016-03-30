11 Pine Nut-Free Pesto Recipes

You don't need pine nuts to make an amazing pesto.

March 30, 2016

While we love a classic pesto studded with pine nuts, the typically pricey nuts aren't required to make the delicious sauce. Here, eleven terrific recipes that use alternative nuts (or even no nuts at all!) including aromatic mint pesto and briny green olive pesto.

1. Mint Pesto

This refreshing pesto is made with parsley and mint leaves.

2. Walnut Pesto

Crushed red pepper adds heat to this terrific walnut pesto.

3. Handmade Pesto

Try this fantastic recipe with coarsely chopped macadamia nuts.

4. Pistachio-Oregano Pesto

This delicious, easy pesto, made with roasted pistachios and fresh oregano, is perfect with roasted, grilled or steamed fish.

5. Fresh Asparagus Pesto

Using asparagus in a pesto with olive oil, Parmigiano-Reggiano, basil and lemon juice creates a very fresh, green and spring-like sauce for pasta.

6. Hazelnut-and-Green Olive Pesto

This isn't a typical pesto, since it has no cheese; instead, it's made with an irresistible blend of crunchy toasted hazelnuts, fresh green parsley, salty green olives and garlic.

7. Chile-Cilantro Pesto

Star chef Rick Bayless keeps extra cilantro from going to waste by using it in pesto, which can stay in the fridge for two months.

8. Herb and Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto

This summery pesto is terrific with Mediterranean kebabs.

9. Broccoli Rabe Pesto Bruschetta

Chef Gabe Thomson turns nutrient-rich broccoli rabe into a healthy, peppery pesto that's delicious on toasted bread.

10. Parsley-Hazelnut Pesto with Spaghetti

Toasted hazelnuts are a fun substitution for the typical pine nuts.

11. Mixed-Herb Pesto

Instead of making pesto with basil alone, this version features both parsley and mint. Try it with walnuts, smoked almonds or pistachios.

