11 of the Most Indulgent Party Foods to Inhale Before January 1

Before your "new year, new you" kicks in, here are 11 holiday foods to devour that are worth every single calorie.
From cozy parties stocked with creamy, extra-boozy cocktails to rich, show-stopping dinners, the holidays are all about indulging. And indulge you should. The New Year is just around the corner and with it comes resolutions to eat better, exercise more and drink less. Regardless of how long those resolutions may actually last, now is the time to live it up before the clock strikes midnight. Before your "new year, new you" kicks in, here are 11 holiday foods to devour that are worth every single calorie.
1. Three-Queso Dip
Manchego, white cheddar and American cheese are melted together to create the cheesiest holiday party dip.
2. Chorizo-Filled Dates Wrapped in Bacon
A double dose of pork takes these sweet, smoky and salty stuffed dates to the next level.
3. Brioche Crab Melts
This luxe take on a tuna melt is made with crab and Gruyère cheese, all stuffed into a buttery brioche bun brushed with truffle butter.
4. Cheddar Gourgeres
Sharp Cabot cheddar makes these gougeres even richer. It's challenging to eat just one of these bite-size appetizers.
5. Reblochon Tarts with Bacon and Fingerling Potatoes
In this elegant hors d’oeuvre, a thin layer of fingerling potatoes is paired with savory bacon and tangy Reblochon cheese, all atop individual portions of puff pastry.
6. Mini Smoked-Salmon Croque-Monsieurs
A blend of smoked salmon, chives and béchamel is spread between two slices of rye bread, dipped in an egg wash then pan-fried in butter to create a bite-size, pescatarian take on the classic French sandwich.
7. Cream Puffs with Chocolate Sauce
This iconic Parisian pastry is filled with heavy whipped cream and drizzled in rich bittersweet chocolate.
8. Bittersweet-Chocolate Tart (above)
This is the ultimate dessert for chocolate lovers.
9. Popcorn with Sesame-Glazed Pistachios
This ridiculously delicious popcorn gets a sweet-salty-nutty upgrade from garlic-and-soy-tossed pistachios.
10. Hogs in a Blanket
This highbrow take on a classic cocktail appetizer uses zesty andouille sausage in place of the usual hot dogs.
11. Sticky Toffee Pudding Eggnog
Thick enough to be eaten with a spoon, this sweet, caramelly holiday cocktail can be dessert as well.