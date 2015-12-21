11 of the Most Indulgent Party Foods to Inhale Before January 1

From cozy parties stocked with creamy, extra-boozy cocktails to rich, show-stopping dinners, the holidays are all about indulging. And indulge you should. The New Year is just around the corner and with it comes resolutions to eat better, exercise more and drink less. Regardless of how long those resolutions may actually last, now is the time to live it up before the clock strikes midnight. Before your "new year, new you" kicks in, here are 11 holiday foods to devour that are worth every single calorie.

© John Kernick

Manchego, white cheddar and American cheese are melted together to create the cheesiest holiday party dip.

A double dose of pork takes these sweet, smoky and salty stuffed dates to the next level.

This luxe take on a tuna melt is made with crab and Gruyère cheese, all stuffed into a buttery brioche bun brushed with truffle butter.

Sharp Cabot cheddar makes these gougeres even richer. It's challenging to eat just one of these bite-size appetizers.

In this elegant hors d’oeuvre, a thin layer of fingerling potatoes is paired with savory bacon and tangy Reblochon cheese, all atop individual portions of puff pastry.

A blend of smoked salmon, chives and béchamel is spread between two slices of rye bread, dipped in an egg wash then pan-fried in butter to create a bite-size, pescatarian take on the classic French sandwich.

This iconic Parisian pastry is filled with heavy whipped cream and drizzled in rich bittersweet chocolate.

This is the ultimate dessert for chocolate lovers.

© John Kernick

This ridiculously delicious popcorn gets a sweet-salty-nutty upgrade from garlic-and-soy-tossed pistachios.

Classic American appetizers like spicy wings and deviled eggs are perfect for everything from game days to graduation parties. Whether you're looking for a twist on your favorite hors d'oeuvre or want a traditional recipe, we've got you covered. From perfect crab cakes to baked Buffalo chicken wings, here are our best all-American appetizers.

This highbrow take on a classic cocktail appetizer uses zesty andouille sausage in place of the usual hot dogs.

Thick enough to be eaten with a spoon, this sweet, caramelly holiday cocktail can be dessert as well.