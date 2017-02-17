11 Monday Brunch Recipes

Three-day weekends mean one thing: Monday brunch!
Take advantage of your bonus weekend day with an extra-luxe, extra-indulgent brunch spread with these fantastic recipes.
1. Loaded Potato Waffles
Brilliant breakfast hack: Cook shredded potatoes in a waffle iron until crisp, then top them with cheddar, bacon, sour cream and chives.
2. Open-Face Egg and Griddled Ham Breakfast Sandwiches
These cute and tasty breakfast sliders are easy to make for a crowd.
3. Country Ham Flapjacks with Maple Syrup
Using store-bought corn muffin mix and leftover chopped ham to make these savory flapjacks is a quick and clever trick.
4. Salmon, Bacon and Potato Hash
Crunchy green apples give this fantastically savory dish a refreshing hit of acidity.
5. Bloody Mary
These days Bloody Marys are garnished with anything from olives and pickles to lobster claws and bacon cheeseburgers. In this recipe, mixologist Craig Schoettler keeps it classic with celery and lemon.
6. Breakfast Chicken Enchiladas
This is the breakfast of cowboys: hearty and complete.
7. Toasted Quinoa Porridge with Black Trumpet Mushrooms
This porridge is creamy and rich with aged Gouda, trumpet mushrooms and Cognac and topped with an oozy poached egg.
8. Almond Waffles
Finely ground roasted almonds add terrific flavor to these crispy buttermilk waffles.
9. Chipotle-Braised Chicken Thighs with Poached Eggs
In this hearty dish, chef Jenn Louis braises chicken thighs and poaches eggs in a smoky tomato sauce reminiscent of Mexican tinga.
10. Blood Orange Screwdrivers
This take on a classic brunch cocktail is bitter and sweet, thanks to a splash of Aperol with the blood orange juice and vodka.
11. Tostada Chilaquiles
These high-rising chilaquiles, layered with tomatillo salsa and topped with a fried egg, are made from store-bought tostadas instead of the traditional tortilla chips.