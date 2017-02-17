11 Monday Brunch Recipes

Take advantage of your bonus weekend day with an extra-luxe, extra-indulgent brunch spread with these fantastic recipes.

© Nicole Franzen

Brilliant breakfast hack: Cook shredded potatoes in a waffle iron until crisp, then top them with cheddar, bacon, sour cream and chives.

© Nicole Franzen

These cute and tasty breakfast sliders are easy to make for a crowd.

Using store-bought corn muffin mix and leftover chopped ham to make these savory flapjacks is a quick and clever trick.

Crunchy green apples give this fantastically savory dish a refreshing hit of acidity.

© Lucas Allen

These days Bloody Marys are garnished with anything from olives and pickles to lobster claws and bacon cheeseburgers. In this recipe, mixologist Craig Schoettler keeps it classic with celery and lemon.

This is the breakfast of cowboys: hearty and complete.

© Chris Court

This porridge is creamy and rich with aged Gouda, trumpet mushrooms and Cognac and topped with an oozy poached egg.

Finely ground roasted almonds add terrific flavor to these crispy buttermilk waffles.

© Fredrika Stjärne

In this hearty dish, chef Jenn Louis braises chicken thighs and poaches eggs in a smoky tomato sauce reminiscent of Mexican tinga.

This take on a classic brunch cocktail is bitter and sweet, thanks to a splash of Aperol with the blood orange juice and vodka.

© Con Poulos

These high-rising chilaquiles, layered with tomatillo salsa and topped with a fried egg, are made from store-bought tostadas instead of the traditional tortilla chips.