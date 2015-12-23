11 Make-Ahead Breakfasts for Christmas Morning

1. Strata. Whether it’s actually called Christmas Morning Casserole, like this one, or goes by the name strata, these bread casseroles can be assembled the night before and baked in the morning.

2. Bread Pudding. For a sweet take on the strata, make bread pudding for breakfast. This sausage-maple version is like a take on french toast.

3. Frittata. Like an omelet, you can add almost anything to a frittata—from prosciutto and cheese to greens and onions. The difference is that it still tastes delicious when it’s at room temperature. This means you can either make it a day ahead and pull it out of the fridge in the morning, or cook it when you wake up and serve it after the coffee is drunk and the gifts are open.

4. Sticky Buns. Yeasted buns are a great contender for Christmas morning. The dough can be made, rolled and stuffed a day ahead. Just bring the assembled dough to room temperature as you make the coffee and pop them in the oven while people open presents.

5. Quinoa Porridge. If you’re planning to indulge later, it might be worth starting the day with a healthier breakfast. This breakfast quinoa, topped with dried fruit and cocoa nibs, can be made a day or two ahead and reheated with the milk of your choice in the morning.

6. Oatmeal. Steel-cut oats are notorious for taking a long time to cook. If you soak them overnight, however, they only need ten minutes of simmering to become tender.

7. Grits. Turn grits into a morning casserole by baking them with butter, cheese and beaten eggs. Serve topped with fried eggs or a salad, if you’re not opposed to salad for breakfast.

8. Crumb Cake. Individual crumb cakes are a sweet breakfast treat people can grab as they're hungry. Make them a day ahead and keep them in an airtight container until they’re ready to serve.

9. Scones. These breakfast baked goods are best fresh from the oven, but you can freeze the dough for up to one month and bake right from frozen. Ginger-molasses scones are perfect for Christmas morning.

10. Granola. You can make a huge batch of granola a week or so ahead. Give some as gifts and save the rest for Christmas morning.

11. Gravlax. If smoked salmon is your ideal breakfast, try making your own gravlax. This salt-sugar-cured salmon can be prepped two to three days ahead. You can use the pastrami glaze here or skip it all together if you want a fresh, clean flavor.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016) and the blog Eat Better, Drink Better (eatbetterdrinkbetter.com). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.