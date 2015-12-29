11 Luxe Seafood Dishes for New Year's Eve

Here, 11 extra-elegant, Champagne-worthy seafood dishes with which to ring in the New Year.

1. Oysters on the Half Shell with Ceviche Topping

Instead of the typical mignonette sauce, these raw oysters are topped with a crunchy, spicy mix of diced cucumber, chiles and pear.

2. Spicy Uni-Lardo Sushi in Lettuce Cups

These lettuce cups are filled with surprising and boldly flavored ingredients—crisped balls of sushi rice wrapped in paper-thin sheets of lardo (pork fat) and topped with fresh uni (sea urchin).

3. Smoked Salmon Involtini with Artichoke Hearts

Easy and delicious, this simple appetizer requires just four ingredients.

4. Scallop Crudo with Lemon and Piment d’Espelette

This amazingly simple and elegant recipe from chef Eric Ripert features thin slices of raw sea scallops topped with a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil, fresh lemon juice and a dusting of mildly spicy red pepper.

5. Poached Tuna with Kumquats and Jalapeño

This incredibly quick dish from New Orleans chef Donald Link features tuna steaks poached until rare in a bright, buttery sauce that's infused with tangy lime and kumquats, spicy jalapeños and fresh mint.

6. Salmon-and-Citrus Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing (above)

Tangy grapefruit and creamy avocado are amazing with salmon.

7. Foie Gras-Steamed Clams

Chef Jonathon Sawyer uses a little bit of foie gras to create a luscious sauce for clams. "It's such a simple recipe," he says. "I just put the clams, foie gras and vinegar in a pot and just let them get to know each other for a while."

8. Crab Cakes with Smoky Onion Remoulade

Cornflakes make an extra-crisp coating for crab cakes.

9. Chili Lobster

In this take on a classic Singaporean dish, the traditional crab is swapped for sweet lobster.

10. Tagliatelle with Mussels and Tarragon

This simple, strikingly black-and-white seafood pasta gets a double hit of anise flavor from Pernod and fresh tarragon.

11. Montauk Scallop and Oyster Pan Roast

Scallops and oysters are a perfect briny, oceanic duo, and this recipe marries them perfectly.