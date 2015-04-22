11 Healthy Vegetarian Dishes for Earth Day

From hearty veggie burgers to smoky guacamole, here are 11 terrific meatless recipes for Earth Day.

1. Veggie Burgers with Pomegranate Ketchup

Ground porcini mushrooms add meaty flavor to Richard Blais's incredible veggie burgers.

2. Warm Tofu with Soy-Ginger Sauce

You only need 12 minutes for this silky tofu dish.

3. Indian Cumin Fried Rice with Spinach

This quick vegetarian stir-fry features chickpeas, spinach, ginger and cumin.

4. Kale Salad with Garlicky Panko

What's the secret to this delicious salad? Rubbing curly kale leaves with a rice vinegar dressing and salt makes them surprisingly tender.

5. Hot and Sour Cucumbers

Star blogger Sasha Martin mixes cucumbers with mushrooms, garlic and jalapeño.

6. Kurdish White Beans with Tomatoes and Dried Lime

Turmeric and cumin flavor this fragrant bean dish.

7. Grilled Baby Carrot Wraps with Poblano Cream

This fantastic veggie wrap features a poblano-spiked sour cream.

8. Crunchy Asparagus Salad

Chef Kuniko Yagi combines asparagus and daikon in this quick, healthy salad.

9. Guacamole with Charred Jalapeño and Scallions

This healthy spread is delicious on its own or in salad dressing.

10. Little Gem Lettuce with Roasted Beets and Feta Dressing

Tangy feta-yogurt dressing tops this light, Moroccan-inspired salad.

11. Lima Bean Hummus and Tomato Toasts

These super-fast toasts are great for a snack or even breakfast.

