11 Gooey Cheese-Stuffed Recipes

From spicy quesadillas to savory profiteroles, here are 11 superb cheese-stuffed recipes to make for Game Day.

Star chef Laurent Tourondel's toasted mushrooms, which are filled with Gruyère, Muenster, mozzarella and Manchego, make the perfect side dish or appetizer.

Fiery habaneros give these cheesy quesadillas fantastic heat.

A hunk of Brie and scallion paste stuffed into the ground beef patty makes for a super-luxurious burger.

As the peppers blister, the cheese mixture inside turns warm and gooey.

These amazing fritters are stuffed with creamy, cheesy rice.



RELATED: Arancini with Peas and Mozzarella

"After you bite into it, the cheese should stretch out past your face as far as your arm will reach," says cookbook author Laura Werlin of this epic grilled cheese.

A creamy mixture of blue cheese and mascarpone stars in these savory cream puffs.

Stuff these calzones with any combination of seasoned ricotta, pepperoni and pesto—or opt for all three, as Mario Batali does.

These super-cheesy potatoes get a double dose of sharp cheddar. Some is mixed into the filling; the rest is melted on top.



RELATED: Scalloped Potatoes with Ham

Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside, these amazing croquettes are the perfect party snacks.

This warm, cheesy pasta is great for a crowd.