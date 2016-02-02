11 Gooey Cheese-Stuffed Recipes

Nothing says Super Bowl like deliciously gooey, cheesy foods.

F&W Editors
February 02, 2016

From spicy quesadillas to savory profiteroles, here are 11 superb cheese-stuffed recipes to make for Game Day.

1. Four Cheese-Stuffed Portobellos

Star chef Laurent Tourondel's toasted mushrooms, which are filled with Gruyère, Muenster, mozzarella and Manchego, make the perfect side dish or appetizer.

2. Habanero Chicken Quesadillas

Fiery habaneros give these cheesy quesadillas fantastic heat.

3. Scallion-and-Brie Stuffed Burgers

A hunk of Brie and scallion paste stuffed into the ground beef patty makes for a super-luxurious burger.

4. Cheese-Stuffed Grilled Peppers

As the peppers blister, the cheese mixture inside turns warm and gooey.

5. Toasted Pistachio Cheese Arancini

These amazing fritters are stuffed with creamy, cheesy rice.

RELATED: Arancini with Peas and Mozzarella

6. The New-American Grilled Cheese

"After you bite into it, the cheese should stretch out past your face as far as your arm will reach," says cookbook author Laura Werlin of this epic grilled cheese.

7. Hazelnut Profiteroles with Blue Cheese and Grapes

A creamy mixture of blue cheese and mascarpone stars in these savory cream puffs.

8. Mini Calzones Stuffed with Pepperoni, Pesto and Ricotta

Stuff these calzones with any combination of seasoned ricotta, pepperoni and pesto—or opt for all three, as Mario Batali does.

9. Overstuffed Twice-Baked Potatoes

These super-cheesy potatoes get a double dose of sharp cheddar. Some is mixed into the filling; the rest is melted on top.

RELATED: Scalloped Potatoes with Ham

10. Potato-and-Mozzarella Croquettes

Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside, these amazing croquettes are the perfect party snacks.

11. Ricotta-and-Fontina-Stuffed Shells with Fennel and Radicchio

This warm, cheesy pasta is great for a crowd.

