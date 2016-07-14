11 French Desserts for Bastille Day

Celebrate Bastille Day with fluffy éclairs and beautiful macarons.
Happy Bastille Day! Celebrate with these incredible French desserts, including fluffy éclairs and beautiful macarons.
1. Chocolate-Frosted Éclairs
For super fluffy éclairs, pastry chef Joanne Chang uses whipped cream to lighten the pastry cream.
2. Jacques Pépin's Favorite Pound Cake
What's the secret to Jacques Pépin's incredible cake? He folds in candied citrus peels.
3. Sweet Cherry Clafoutis
Chefs in France's Limousin region make this creamy cake with unpitted cherries but it's also delicious with apricots or plums.
4. Brown-Butter Crepes with Nutella and Jam
Any jam will work with these delicious crêpes.
5. Brown Butter Pistachio Financiers
Ground pistachios add fantastic texture to Top Chef winner Kristen Kish's delicious take on the classic French dessert.
6. Double-Chocolate Soufflés
Cookbook author Mimi Thorisson's chocolatey soufflés are terrific with Sauternes, a sweet white dessert wine from Bordeaux.
7. Alsatian Rhubarb Tart
Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's fruit tart is deliciously tangy.
8. Petits Pots à l'Absinthe
A splash of absinthe gives these puddings a delicious anise flavor.
9. Classic French Macarons
A simple orange buttercream filling stars in this recipe, but it can easily be adapted for a wide range of flavor combinations.
10. Gâteau Basque
Star chef Daniel Boulud's version of the Pays Basque regional cake features a flaky crust and brandied cherries.
11. Crème Brûlée
"This creamy, rich dessert is the perfect love letter," says F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern.