11 French Desserts for Bastille Day

Happy Bastille Day! Celebrate with these incredible French desserts, including fluffy éclairs and beautiful macarons.

For super fluffy éclairs, pastry chef Joanne Chang uses whipped cream to lighten the pastry cream.

What's the secret to Jacques Pépin's incredible cake? He folds in candied citrus peels.

Chefs in France's Limousin region make this creamy cake with unpitted cherries but it's also delicious with apricots or plums.

Any jam will work with these delicious crêpes.

Ground pistachios add fantastic texture to Top Chef winner Kristen Kish's delicious take on the classic French dessert.

Cookbook author Mimi Thorisson's chocolatey soufflés are terrific with Sauternes, a sweet white dessert wine from Bordeaux.

Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's fruit tart is deliciously tangy.

A splash of absinthe gives these puddings a delicious anise flavor.

A simple orange buttercream filling stars in this recipe, but it can easily be adapted for a wide range of flavor combinations.

Star chef Daniel Boulud's version of the Pays Basque regional cake features a flaky crust and brandied cherries.

"This creamy, rich dessert is the perfect love letter," says F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern.