11 Foods That Make People Happy

As Jacques Pépin explains in today's Chefs in Conversation video, your goal as a cook should be to make people happy. What's the best way to do that? Well, you could cook foods that are scientifically proven to boost moods, like almonds (because of their tyrosine content) and salmon (filled with omega-3 fatty acids). Or you could simply serve people the foods they love. Here, 11 of F&W's most happiness-inducing recipes ever.

1. Spicy Honey-Glazed Bacon

How to improve on bacon? Brush it with a sweet-spicy honey mixture.

2. Blueberry-Banana Pancakes

Chef Tyler Florence’s recipe for a happy Saturday: making these fruit-filled pancakes with his son.

3. Pan-Fried Chicken

“For a covered dish dinner, there’s nothing better than a tray of drumsticks, which are easy to eat standing up,” says writer Angie Mosier.

4. Three-Cheese Mini Macs

Mac and cheese, but bite-size.

5. Summer Squash Pizza with Goat Cheese and Walnuts

Roasting summer squash brings out its sweetness, which is great with tangy goat cheese.

6. Bacon Burgers on Brioche

This burger has all the essentials: a buttery bun, crispy bacon and melty cheese.

7. Deluxe Lobster and Potato Chip Rolls

A crunchy potato chip topping takes these lobster rolls up a level.

8. Classic Spaghetti and Meatballs

There’s no dish more comforting than spaghetti and meatballs. Here’s the ideal version of this crowd-pleasing dish.

9. Molten Chocolate Cake with Caramel Filling

What’s better than a mini cake filled with melty chocolate? A mini cake filled with melty caramel.

10. Double-Crust Apple Pie

Granny Smith, Pink Lady and Golden Delicious apples go into this buttery, perfect pie.

11. Best-Ever Banana Split

What makes these banana splits so good is the insanely fudgy chocolate sauce coupled with the light, crunchy almond topping.

Each day this week we'll premiere a new video of chefs revealing their expert how-tos, cooking tips and kitchen strategies. Share your techniques and happy food moments using #techniqueweek on on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Related: 18 Fantastic Pizza Recipes

20 All-American Appetizers

21 Chocolate Cakes