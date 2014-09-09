11 Foods That Make People Happy

Here, 11 of F&W's most happiness-inducing recipes ever.
As Jacques Pépin explains in today's Chefs in Conversation video, your goal as a cook should be to make people happy. What's the best way to do that? Well, you could cook foods that are scientifically proven to boost moods, like almonds (because of their tyrosine content) and salmon (filled with omega-3 fatty acids). Or you could simply serve people the foods they love. Here, 11 of F&W's most happiness-inducing recipes ever.
1. Spicy Honey-Glazed Bacon
How to improve on bacon? Brush it with a sweet-spicy honey mixture.
2. Blueberry-Banana Pancakes
Chef Tyler Florence’s recipe for a happy Saturday: making these fruit-filled pancakes with his son.
3. Pan-Fried Chicken
“For a covered dish dinner, there’s nothing better than a tray of drumsticks, which are easy to eat standing up,” says writer Angie Mosier.
4. Three-Cheese Mini Macs
Mac and cheese, but bite-size.
5. Summer Squash Pizza with Goat Cheese and Walnuts
Roasting summer squash brings out its sweetness, which is great with tangy goat cheese.
6. Bacon Burgers on Brioche
This burger has all the essentials: a buttery bun, crispy bacon and melty cheese.
7. Deluxe Lobster and Potato Chip Rolls
A crunchy potato chip topping takes these lobster rolls up a level.
8. Classic Spaghetti and Meatballs
There’s no dish more comforting than spaghetti and meatballs. Here’s the ideal version of this crowd-pleasing dish.
9. Molten Chocolate Cake with Caramel Filling
What’s better than a mini cake filled with melty chocolate? A mini cake filled with melty caramel.
10. Double-Crust Apple Pie
Granny Smith, Pink Lady and Golden Delicious apples go into this buttery, perfect pie.
11. Best-Ever Banana Split
What makes these banana splits so good is the insanely fudgy chocolate sauce coupled with the light, crunchy almond topping.
