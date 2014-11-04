11 Fall Tarts That Want to Steal You Away from Pie

You’ll never hear a bad word about pies from us, but tarts—with their crumbly tops and virtual 1:1 crust-to-fruit ratio—also deserve some attention during fall. Elegant, delicate and easy to make ahead, tarts are the perfect dinner party dessert or even grab-and-go breakfast.

Here, Nancy Silverton demonstrates a foolproof way to fill a tart tin. Use the method with one of these terrific fall tart recipes.

1. Poached Pear and Brown Butter Tart

Chef John Besh is crazy about using winter fruit in this brown butter–custard tart. You can swap the pears for apples or even quince.

2. Brown Butter-Cranberry Tart

This is a cross between a tart and a cake: It has a crisp crust as well as a cakey filling made with nutty browned butter and vanilla bean.

3. Apple Tart with Almond Cream

The thinly sliced apples on top of the tart caramelize as it bakes.

4. Chocolate Pecan Tart

This tart is an elegant version of a classic American pie.

5. Granny Smith Apple and Brown Butter Custard Tart

Rich, nutty, fragrant brown butter is delicious in the sweet custard filling.

6. Sweet Potato Tart with Red Wine Caramel

The key to this dessert is the red wine caramel made with sugar, water and wine. It’s also delicious on other desserts, like chocolate cake.

7. Pear Tart with Vanilla Cream and Black Tea Crust

The smart idea here: adding fragrant, smoky-flavored Lapsang souchong tea to the buttery crust.

8. Pear and Almond Cream Tart

The filling for this tart is hit with a touch of brandy for fantastic fall flavor.

9. Apple Tart with Bananas and Cranberries

Rum and dried cranberries boost the flavor of this apple tart.

10. Caramelized-Apple Custard Tart with a Rye Crust

This tart features silky-smooth, rich custard and caramelized apples in a tender, earthy rye-flour pastry crust.

11. Brown Sugar–Cranberry Tart

The sweet-and-tart berries in this creamy custard filling pop when you take a bite.

