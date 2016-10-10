11 Fall Soups You Can Make in a Blender

The appliance is the perfect tool for supercreamy, extra-satisfying fall soups. Here, 11 of our easiest, most delicious soups—from butternut squash to cauliflower—that can all be made in a blender.

1. Cauliflower Soup with Herbed Goat Cheese

This luscious, creamy cauliflower soup from star chef Anne Burrell gets a delicious topping of crispy roasted cauliflower and brussels sprouts.

© Nicole Franzen

2. Pumpkin Miso Soup

Vegan pumpkin soup gets an Asian twist from fresh ginger, miso, soy sauce and a seaweed garnish.



3. Celery Root Soup with Clementine-Relish Toasts

Tangy, homemade clementine relish is delicious with the sweet and creamy soup.

4. Sweet Potato, Chipotle and Apple Soup

Pureed chipotle peppers give this silky soup its smoky sweetness.

5. Creamy Parsnip Soup with Pear and Walnuts

Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s soup is earthy and rustic with delicious Indian spices.

6. Butternut Squash Soup with Coconut and Ginger

This slightly sweet soup uses coconut milk instead of heavy cream, which gives it a fantastic texture and a hint of exotic nuttiness.



7. Tangy Cauliflower Soup

A drizzle of brown butter gives this soup delicious depth.

8. Sunchoke and Cauliflower Soup

Nutty, creamy roasted sunchokes take cauliflower soup to the next level.

9. Curried Carrot and Apple Soup

This velvety soup has a wonderful balance of sweetness, spice and tang.

10. Curried Winter Squash Soup with Cheddar Crisps

The crumbly, savory cheese crisps make this soup ultra-satisfying.

11. Spicy Chickpea Soup

This Indian-flavored soup is terrifically creamy but cream-free.