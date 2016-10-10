11 Fall Soups You Can Make in a Blender

Just because piña colada season is over doesn’t mean you should banish your blender to the back of the cabinet.
The appliance is the perfect tool for supercreamy, extra-satisfying fall soups. Here, 11 of our easiest, most delicious soups—from butternut squash to cauliflower—that can all be made in a blender.
1. Cauliflower Soup with Herbed Goat Cheese
This luscious, creamy cauliflower soup from star chef Anne Burrell gets a delicious topping of crispy roasted cauliflower and brussels sprouts.
2. Pumpkin Miso Soup
Vegan pumpkin soup gets an Asian twist from fresh ginger, miso, soy sauce and a seaweed garnish.
3. Celery Root Soup with Clementine-Relish Toasts
Tangy, homemade clementine relish is delicious with the sweet and creamy soup.
4. Sweet Potato, Chipotle and Apple Soup
Pureed chipotle peppers give this silky soup its smoky sweetness.
5. Creamy Parsnip Soup with Pear and Walnuts
Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s soup is earthy and rustic with delicious Indian spices.
6. Butternut Squash Soup with Coconut and Ginger
This slightly sweet soup uses coconut milk instead of heavy cream, which gives it a fantastic texture and a hint of exotic nuttiness.
7. Tangy Cauliflower Soup
A drizzle of brown butter gives this soup delicious depth.
8. Sunchoke and Cauliflower Soup
Nutty, creamy roasted sunchokes take cauliflower soup to the next level.
9. Curried Carrot and Apple Soup
This velvety soup has a wonderful balance of sweetness, spice and tang.
10. Curried Winter Squash Soup with Cheddar Crisps
The crumbly, savory cheese crisps make this soup ultra-satisfying.
11. Spicy Chickpea Soup
This Indian-flavored soup is terrifically creamy but cream-free.