11 Fall Soups You Can Make in a Blender

Warm yourself on a cool fall day with this bright orange soup. This velvety soup has a wonderful balance of sweetness, spice and tang. The secret ingredient: gingersnap cookies. Plus, it only takes an hour from start to finish, which makes it perfect for a weeknight.

Con Poulos

Just because piña colada season is over doesn’t mean you should banish your blender to the back of the cabinet.

F&W Editors
October 10, 2016

The appliance is the perfect tool for supercreamy, extra-satisfying fall soups. Here, 11 of our easiest, most delicious soups—from butternut squash to cauliflower—that can all be made in a blender.

1. Cauliflower Soup with Herbed Goat Cheese 
This luscious, creamy cauliflower soup from star chef Anne Burrell gets a delicious topping of crispy roasted cauliflower and brussels sprouts.

© Nicole Franzen

2. Pumpkin Miso Soup 
Vegan pumpkin soup gets an Asian twist from fresh ginger, miso, soy sauce and a seaweed garnish.

3. Celery Root Soup with Clementine-Relish Toasts 
Tangy, homemade clementine relish is delicious with the sweet and creamy soup.

4. Sweet Potato, Chipotle and Apple Soup 
Pureed chipotle peppers give this silky soup its smoky sweetness.

5. Creamy Parsnip Soup with Pear and Walnuts 
Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s soup is earthy and rustic with delicious Indian spices.

6. Butternut Squash Soup with Coconut and Ginger 
This slightly sweet soup uses coconut milk instead of heavy cream, which gives it a fantastic texture and a hint of exotic nuttiness.

7. Tangy Cauliflower Soup 
A drizzle of brown butter gives this soup delicious depth.

8. Sunchoke and Cauliflower Soup 
Nutty, creamy roasted sunchokes take cauliflower soup to the next level.

9. Curried Carrot and Apple Soup 
This velvety soup has a wonderful balance of sweetness, spice and tang.

Con Poulos

10. Curried Winter Squash Soup with Cheddar Crisps 
The crumbly, savory cheese crisps make this soup ultra-satisfying.

11. Spicy Chickpea Soup 
This Indian-flavored soup is terrifically creamy but cream-free.

