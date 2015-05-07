11 Excellent Ways to Use Peas (Other Than in Soup)

Pea soup isn't the only way to use fresh spring peas. From spicy sandwiches to mini pancakes, here are 11 great recipes featuring peas.

1. Pea Tortilla with Mint and Yogurt

Francis Mallmann's spring version of a Spanish tortilla is like a frittata.

2. Fried Rice with Three Peas

This healthy fried rice is a great springtime vegetarian main course.

3. Green Pea Samosas (Hare Mutter Ki Samosa)

Frozen empanada wrappers make quick work of these terrific vegetarian samosas.

4. Spicy Avocado and Pea Tea Sandwiches

Tangy chile-herb dressing stars in these fast open-face sandwiches.

5. Fresh Pea and Fennel Sauté

This quick side dish is made with both sugar snap peas and freshly shelled peas.

6. Arancini with Peas and Mozarella

Arborio rice makes these rice balls deliciously creamy on the inside.

7. Mini Pea Pancakes with Herbed Yogurt

Cookbook author Georgia Pellegrini purees sweet peas into the batter of her fantastic mini pancakes.

8. Farfalle with Morels and Fresh Pea Sauce

This earthy pasta is studded with smoky bacon.

9. Easy Stovetop Green Pea and Cheese

Upgrade the classic dish with sweet bites of green pea.

10. Avocado-Green Pea Salsa

Chef Jose Enrique's colorful salsa is fantastic with baked rice dishes like arroz con pollo.

11. Three-Pea Salad

This fast salad can be made into a main course by adding shaved Manchego cheese and serrano ham.

Related: More Great Recipes for Peas

Fantastic Salads

Amazing Spring Recipes