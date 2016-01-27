11 Essential Super Bowl Sandwiches

Take your sandwich spread seriously.
Skip the party sub this Super Bowl Sunday and make your own platter of amazing sandwiches. From saucy, sloppy meatball subs to spicy banh mi, here are the best sandwiches to make on game day.
1. Sausage-and-Fennel Parm Heroes
Instead of using peppers in her sausage heroes, F&W’s Kay Chun opts for sweet sautéed fennel.
2. Herb-Roasted Pork Subs with Garlicky Spinach
This sandwich is piled high with thinly sliced roasted pork, pickled peppers and spinach sautéed with garlic.
3. Double-Grilled Antipasto Sandwiches
These gooey sandwiches feature grilled prosciutto-wrapped provolone.
4. Italian Grinders with Garlic Aioli
The balance of textures and flavors makes this grinder especially great, with its mix of meats and cheese, crunchy iceberg lettuce and creamy garlic aioli.
5. Five-Spice Chicken Banh Mi Sandwiches
Crunchy, spicy and a little funky, these sandwiches are crazy delicious.
6. Meatball-and-Provolone Subs
There’s nothing better than giant pork-and-beef meatballs stuffed into warm hero rolls with melted provolone cheese.
7. Beef, Broccoli Rabe and Provolone Panini
This is a stellar combination of juicy roast beef with bitter broccoli rabe and melty provolone cheese.
8. Chicken Parmesan Heroes
Amp up these saucy sandwiches with a slice or two of gooey melted mozzarella.
9. Brat Reubens
Here, chef Viet Pham tucks bratwurst into hearty hoagie rolls along with juicy pastrami and sliced Swiss cheese, then spreads them with his homemade Russian dressing.
10. Mojo Pork Cubanos
Roy Choi's outstanding sandwich features slices of garlicky roast pork layered with grilled boiled ham ("American school lunch ham is great here" he says), as well as Swiss cheese and tangy pickles.
11. Bulgogi-Style Pepper Steak Sandwiches
These fast hoagies take inspiration from Korean grilled marinated beef. You toss the steak, pepper and onions in a tasty mix of soy sauce, garlic and ginger before grilling.
