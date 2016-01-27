11 Essential Super Bowl Sandwiches

Skip the party sub this Super Bowl Sunday and make your own platter of amazing sandwiches. From saucy, sloppy meatball subs to spicy banh mi, here are the best sandwiches to make on game day.

© Eva Kolenko

Instead of using peppers in her sausage heroes, F&W’s Kay Chun opts for sweet sautéed fennel.

This sandwich is piled high with thinly sliced roasted pork, pickled peppers and spinach sautéed with garlic.

These gooey sandwiches feature grilled prosciutto-wrapped provolone.

© Andrew Thomas Lee

The balance of textures and flavors makes this grinder especially great, with its mix of meats and cheese, crunchy iceberg lettuce and creamy garlic aioli.

Crunchy, spicy and a little funky, these sandwiches are crazy delicious.

There’s nothing better than giant pork-and-beef meatballs stuffed into warm hero rolls with melted provolone cheese.

This is a stellar combination of juicy roast beef with bitter broccoli rabe and melty provolone cheese.

Amp up these saucy sandwiches with a slice or two of gooey melted mozzarella.

Make all of those patient hours of preparation worth it and recycle your leftover corned beef into something entirely new and delicious.

Here, chef Viet Pham tucks bratwurst into hearty hoagie rolls along with juicy pastrami and sliced Swiss cheese, then spreads them with his homemade Russian dressing.

Cuban sandwiches are one of our favorites—it’s a big step up from the classic school-lunch ham and cheese. The traditional cubano mix of Cuban bread brushed with olive oil, yellow mustard, roast pork, glazed ham, Swiss cheese and thinly sliced dill pickles is just the thing to shake up the lunch hour.

Roy Choi's outstanding sandwich features slices of garlicky roast pork layered with grilled boiled ham ("American school lunch ham is great here" he says), as well as Swiss cheese and tangy pickles.

These fast hoagies take inspiration from Korean grilled marinated beef. You toss the steak, pepper and onions in a tasty mix of soy sauce, garlic and ginger before grilling.

