11 Essential Southern Recipes for Those Who Missed Carla Hall at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

Today at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Top Chef champ and all-around wonder woman Carla Hall will give a master class on traditional Southern dishes. If you can’t be there to get the scoop on her expert cooking tips and tricks, give yourself an at-home lesson in down home cooking with one of these essential Southern recipes.

1. The Ultimate Southern Fried Chicken

Perfectly crunchy and juicy, this fried chicken is no-fail and no-fuss.

2. Hush Puppies

These crispy fried cornmeal dumplings make great party snacks.

3. Chicken-Fried Steak

Is there anything better than fried steak? Fried steak served with coffee-spiked redeye gravy.

4. Chowchow

A slightly tangy Southern vegetable relish, chowchow is terrific with everything from hot dogs to corn bread.

5. Sweet Potato Spoon Bread

This classic Southern side dish is a cross between corn bread and soufflé.

6. Hoppin’ John

A New Year’s Day tradition in many Southern households, this distinctively named dish of rice and black-eyed peas is believed to bring good luck for the coming year.

7. Pimento Cheese

The simple combination of grated cheddar cheese, mayo and pimientos is a Southern staple often served on crackers or vegetables.

8. Shrimp and Grits

Ultra-creamy cheese grits and sweet shrimp are a classic duo.

9. Fried Green Tomatoes

When firm, tart green tomatoes are coated in breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese then pan-fried, they become amazingly crispy on the outside and warm and juicy on the inside.

10. Ambrosia

This traditional Southern fruit salad is made with oranges, fresh coconut and sherry.

11. Skillet Corn Bread

Lightly sweet and crispy, this corn bread is ready in just 30 minutes.

