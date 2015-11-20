11 Easy, No-Cook Thanksgiving Hors d'Oeuvres

At our house, Thanksgiving is really just another great excuse to have a dinner party, and it's always in the evening, so something delicious to serve with drinks is a must. With ovens, stoves and microwaves doing triple duty for the main event, the last thing I want to fuss with is hors d'oeuvres. Here are 11 of my favorite supereasy no-cook recipes to make yourself or send to friends or family when they ask what they can bring.

1. Italian Tuna Mousse

This luscious mousse from star chef Michael Chiarello is practically ready in the time it takes to open a can or jar of tuna. The only thing that's key here is using a good-quality tuna packed in olive oil for best flavor, If you want to get fancy, this mousse is delicious piped into mild or spicy peppadews.



2. Creamy Spinach-and-Shrimp Dip

There's no work at all involved in this lovely dip from Melissa Clark, since it's made with frozen spinach and cooked and shelled shrimp.



3. Pimento Cheese

This is hands-down our favorite classic pimento cheese. We're always surprised—or shocked—at how much we actually go through. But it's so tasty that a little goes a long way, and if you ever happen to have leftovers, it's incredible on burgers and makes a killer grilled cheese.

4. Texas Smoked Salmon Tartare

This Southwest take on tartare would be a great dressy partner to a bowl of guac. If you don't have roasted garlic paste, feel free to just add a bit of fresh garlic to the tartare, or sub in a bit of black garlic if you happen to have some on hand.

5. Crudités with Creamy Pistachio Dip

To make this recipe no-cook, you'll have to start with roasted pistachios, but it's a cinch from there. Any leftovers would be amazing slathered on your turkey sandwich.

6. Smoked Bluefish Pâté

This simple pâté is better than any store-bought version you've ever had. If you can't find smoked bluefish, smoked trout or mackerel work super well, too.

7. Smoked Mozzarella Spread with Flatbread Crackers

This smoked mozzarella and sun-dried tomato spread is one of those why-didn't-I think-of-that recipes that's ready with the touch of a button.

8. Black Olive Tapenade with Figs and Mint

Jacques Pépin flavors his fantastic black olive tapenade with dried figs, capers, garlic and fresh mint.

Jacques Pépin’s tasty tapenade combines two types of olives with dried figs and mint. This goes well as a sandwich spread, a side for crudité, or a topping for crostini. David Malosh

9. Radishes with Chèvre, Nori and Smoked Salt

Spicyjuicy radishes are the perfect foil this best-ever (if unlikely seeming) East-West pairing of crisp nori, fresh goat cheese and a tangy mustard dressing.

10. Salami-Egg Canapés

Salami turns into an instant pâté in the food processor when it's spurred with hard-cooked eggs. Starting with a spicy salami or even pepperoni would give the spread an extra kick.

11. Katie's Pimento Goat Cheese

Sweet pickle relish, chopped scallions and smoky cheddar perk up this creamy goat cheese version of this Southern classic.