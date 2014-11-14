11 Desserts to Make for a Thanksgiving Potluck (Other Than Pie)

This Thanksgiving, let someone else bring the pumpkin pie to dinner. From silky double-chocolate pudding to ginger-spiked pumpkin cupcakes, here are 11 fantastic, out-of-the-box desserts to make for a potluck Thanksgiving.



1. Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars with Caramel Swirl

These decadent, chocolate-crusted dessert bars are topped with homemade caramel.



2. Granola-Chocolate Bark

Top Chef winner Nicholas Elmi makes this easy chocolate bar with pistachios, dried fruit and granola.



3. Dulce de Leche Bread Pudding

Five ingredients and 30 minutes is all you need for this delicious, gooey bread pudding.



4. Crumb Cake with Pear Preserves

Pear preserves are the secret to making this streusel-topped coffee cake especially moist and delicious.

5. Fluffernutter Cupcakes

Creamy peanut butter and fluffy marshmallow frosting top these fantastic cupcakes.



6. Pumpkin Cookies

These amazing cake-like cookies are studded with candied ginger.



7. Chocolate Pecan Tart

Unlike most pies, this tart is just as good when baked a day ahead.



8. Double-Chocolate Pudding

Easy to make ahead of time, this luscious pudding is firm enough to stand a spoon in.



9. Bacon-Bourbon Brownies with Pecans

How do you upgrade brownies? Mix bacon fat into the batter.



10. Chocolate-and-Pistachio Biscotti

These healthy cookies are deliciously crunchy.



11. Gluten-Free Pumpkin-Ginger Cupcakes

Golden caramel sauce tops these supermoist, gluten-free cupcakes.

