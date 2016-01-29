11 Clever Ways to Use Potatoes for Game Day

Some of the greatest game day snacks ever start with the humble potato.
From potato-crust pizza to warm, gooey pimento cheese fries, here are eleven amazing ways to use potatoes for the ultimate Super Bowl spread.
1. Potato Pie with Tomato and Fontina
It looks, smells, and tastes like pizza, with one delicious difference: The crust is made of mashed potatoes.
2. Poutine-Style Twice-Baked Potatoes
These decadent baked potatoes are stuffed with sour cream and Parmigiano-Reggiano, then topped with tangy gravy, gooey mozzarella, smoky bacon bits and fried potato skins.
3. Pimento Cheese Fries
A tequila-spiked pimento cheese topping takes these french fries over-the-top.
4. Potato-and-Mozzarella Croquettes
Impress Super Bowl guests with these light and cheesy fried potato croquettes.
5. Potato Skins with Broccoli Pesto
This healthy game day snack features nutrient-packed pesto made from broccoli and fresh herbs.
6. Potato Crisps with Chive-Sour Cream Dip
Instead of throwing away potato peels, make these terrific, crunchy chips.
7. Crispy, Creamy Potato Puffs
These amazing snacks are a cross between mashed potatoes and french fries.
8. Potato Chips with Nori Salt
Homemade nori salt gives these chips lots of umami flavor.
9. Crispy Buffalo Potatoes
For a fun take on Buffalo chicken wings, F&W's Kay Chun tosses oven fries with a delicious two-ingredient sauce.
10. Thrice-Cooked Fries
What's the secret to April Bloomfield's amazing fries? Boiling makes the potatoes tender; double-frying makes them insanely crispy.
11. Sweet Potato, Balsamic Onion and Soppressata Pizza
Prebaked-crust makes quick work of this delicious pizza, topped with mashed sweet potatoes, mozzarella cheese and thin ribbons of soppressata.
