11 Clever Ways to Use Potatoes for Game Day

Some of the greatest game day snacks ever start with the humble potato.

F&W Editors
January 29, 2016

From potato-crust pizza to warm, gooey pimento cheese fries, here are eleven amazing ways to use potatoes for the ultimate Super Bowl spread.

1. Potato Pie with Tomato and Fontina

It looks, smells, and tastes like pizza, with one delicious difference: The crust is made of mashed potatoes.

2. Poutine-Style Twice-Baked Potatoes

These just might be the world's best and most indulgent baked potatoes. First they're stuffed with sour cream and Parmigiano-Reggiano, then they're topped with tangy gravy, melted mozzarella, bits of crisp bacon and, finally, fried potato skins.

3. Pimento Cheese Fries

A tequila-spiked pimento cheese topping takes these french fries over-the-top.

4. Potato-and-Mozzarella Croquettes

Impress Super Bowl guests with these light and cheesy fried potato croquettes.

5. Potato Skins with Broccoli Pesto

This healthy game day snack features nutrient-packed pesto made from broccoli and fresh herbs.

6. Potato Crisps with Chive-Sour Cream Dip

Instead of throwing away potato peels, make these terrific, crunchy chips.

7. Crispy, Creamy Potato Puffs

These amazing snacks are a cross between mashed potatoes and french fries.

8. Potato Chips with Nori Salt

These supercrunchy potato chips get a flavor boost from a sprinkle of homemade nori salt.

9. Crispy Buffalo Potatoes

For a fun take on Buffalo chicken wings, F&W's Kay Chun tosses oven fries with a delicious two-ingredient sauce.

10. Thrice-Cooked Fries

What's the secret to April Bloomfield's amazing fries? Boiling makes the potatoes tender; double-frying makes them insanely crispy.

11. Sweet Potato, Balsamic Onion and Soppressata Pizza

Prebaked-crust makes quick work of this delicious pizza, topped with mashed sweet potatoes, mozzarella cheese and thin ribbons of soppressata.

