11 Clever Ways to Use Potatoes for Game Day

From potato-crust pizza to warm, gooey pimento cheese fries, here are eleven amazing ways to use potatoes for the ultimate Super Bowl spread.

It looks, smells, and tastes like pizza, with one delicious difference: The crust is made of mashed potatoes.

These just might be the world's best and most indulgent baked potatoes. First they're stuffed with sour cream and Parmigiano-Reggiano, then they're topped with tangy gravy, melted mozzarella, bits of crisp bacon and, finally, fried potato skins.

These decadent baked potatoes are stuffed with sour cream and Parmigiano-Reggiano, then topped with tangy gravy, gooey mozzarella, smoky bacon bits and fried potato skins.



A tequila-spiked pimento cheese topping takes these french fries over-the-top. LUCAS ALLEN

Impress Super Bowl guests with these light and cheesy fried potato croquettes.

This healthy game day snack features nutrient-packed pesto made from broccoli and fresh herbs.

Instead of throwing away potato peels, make these terrific, crunchy chips. LUCY SCHAEFFER

These amazing snacks are a cross between mashed potatoes and french fries. FREDERIC LAGRANGE

These supercrunchy potato chips get a flavor boost from a sprinkle of homemade nori salt.

Homemade nori salt gives these chips lots of umami flavor.

For a fun take on Buffalo chicken wings, F&W's Kay Chun tosses oven fries with a delicious two-ingredient sauce. CHRISTINA HOLMES

What's the secret to April Bloomfield's amazing fries? Boiling makes the potatoes tender; double-frying makes them insanely crispy.

Prebaked-crust makes quick work of this delicious pizza, topped with mashed sweet potatoes, mozzarella cheese and thin ribbons of soppressata.



