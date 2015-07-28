11 Carrot-Packed Recipes to Celebrate Bugs Bunny’s 75th Birthday

75 years ago this week, a wise-cracking, carrot-snacking, cartoon rabbit made his on-screen debut in an animated short called A Wild Hare (1940). That Elmer Fudd-aggravating hare earned an Oscar nom, coined the phrase “What’s up, Doc?” and laid the groundwork for Bugs Bunny. Here, 10 festive carrot recipes to celebrate the Looney Tunes legend.

1. Take 5 Carrot Cupcakes

These individual carrot cakes are frosted with thick and tangy cream cheese frosting.

2. Carrot and Leek Quesadillas

Sweet carrots and leeks are delicious with gooey cheddar cheese, spicy Sriracha and honey in these easy quesadillas.

3. Carrot Colada

A Thai curry of carrots with coconut milk gave bartender Todd Thrasher the idea for this unusual rum drink.

4. Grilled Baby Carrot Wraps with Poblano Cream

Slender baby carrots—grilled until charred, then tightly rolled inside a tortilla with poblano-spiked sour cream—make for a superb vegetable wrap.

5. Carrot Flan with Thyme Crumbs

Carrots can also be decadent—as this silky, thyme-crusted flan proves.

6. Carrot Macaroni and Cheese

The smooth carrot puree mixed with the cheddar cheese here helps reduce the amount of fat in this healthy but delicious take on mac and cheese.

7. Carrot-Pear Shrub

With spicy ginger and fresh lime juice, this tonic is refreshing, energizing and healthy.

8. Moroccan Carrot Salad with Spicy Lemon Dressing

Harissa, the North African chile paste, adds fiery heat to this crunchy salad.

9. Carrot Sheet Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

The only thing better than carrot cake is an extra-large carrot cake like this one.

10. Carrot-Harissa Hummus

In this vegetable-rich twist on classic hummus, the flavors of a traditional Tunisian carrot salad add sweetness, tang and spice.

11. Pineapple-Carrot Salsa

This crunchy, tropical salsa is a great dip or a fantastic accompaniment for pork, chicken or veal.

