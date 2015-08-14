11 Boozy Ways to Drink Summer Berries

From fruity blueberry mojitos to refreshing punch with raspberry ice cubes, here are nine awesome ways to use summer berries in cocktails.
1. Agave Negro
Blackberries mimic the look of tapioca pearls in this bubble-tea-inspired cocktail.
2. Summer Breeze
Muddled raspberries, Scotch, raspberry liqueur and a splash of club soda make a refreshing summer drink.
3. Little Birdy
This delicious drink features strawberry-pineapple pisco.
4. Fresh Blueberry Mojito
Have an abundance of summer blueberries? Make this easy mojito with orange bitters.
5. Kill Devil Punch
Bartender Phil Ward cools his punch with a block of raspberry ice that releases berries into the bowl as it melts.
6. Blackberry-Mint Julep
Blackberries add terrific fruity flavor to the classic cocktail.
7. Strawberry-Lemon Mojitos
Agave nectar sweetens this fruity mojito.
8. Blackberry-Pineapple Sidecar
This classic cognac cocktail gets a summery twist thanks to the unusual but delicious combination of blackberries and pineapple.
9. Plum-Blueberry Spritzers
Bay leaves give this spritzer a spicy fragrance that balances the sweet fruit.
10. Blueberry Margarita
This quick and easy margarita recipe is made with muddled blueberries.
11. Strawberry Shag
How do you upgrade the classic combination of strawberries, lemonade and vodka? With fresh basil.
