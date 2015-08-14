11 Boozy Ways to Drink Summer Berries

While summer berries are delicious on their own, they're also great for happy hour. From fruity blueberry mojitos to refreshing punch with raspberry ice cubes, here are nine awesome ways to use summer berries in cocktails.

1. Agave Negro

Blackberries mimic the look of tapioca pearls in this bubble-tea-inspired cocktail.

2. Summer Breeze

Muddled raspberries, Scotch, raspberry liqueur and a splash of club soda make a refreshing summer drink.

3. Little Birdy

This delicious drink features strawberry-pineapple pisco.

4. Fresh Blueberry Mojito

Have an abundance of summer blueberries? Make this easy mojito with orange bitters.

5. Kill Devil Punch

Bartender Phil Ward cools his punch with a block of raspberry ice that releases berries into the bowl as it melts.

6. Blackberry-Mint Julep

Blackberries add terrific fruity flavor to the classic cocktail.

7. Strawberry-Lemon Mojitos

Agave nectar sweetens this fruity mojito.

8. Blackberry-Pineapple Sidecar

This classic cognac cocktail gets a summery twist thanks to the unusual but delicious combination of blackberries and pineapple.

9. Plum-Blueberry Spritzers

Bay leaves give this spritzer a spicy fragrance that balances the sweet fruit.

10. Blueberry Margarita

This quick and easy margarita recipe is made with muddled blueberries.

11. Strawberry Shag

How do you upgrade the classic combination of strawberries, lemonade and vodka? With fresh basil.

