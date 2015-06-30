11 Better-Than-Jell-O Homemade Gelatins

Fruity, wiggly and fun to eat, there’s no denying Jell-O’s prowess as a refreshing dessert or snack. But the boxed, artificially colored, store-bought brand isn’t the only way to get your jiggly gelatin fix. Here, 11 delicious gelatins, gels and gelées to make at home from scratch.

1. Raspberry Gelatin with Nectarines

This silky, sophisticated fruit gelatin is an ideal dessert for a late-summer day.

2. Hibiscus-Berry Gelatins

A lovely way to serve raspberries, blackberries and blueberries: suspended in a hibiscus gelatin.

3. Espresso Jell-O

This jellied espresso just requires brewing coffee and melting powdered gelatin in it. Served with whipped cream, it’s possibly the most delicious macchiato you’ll ever taste.

4. Watermelon Gelatin with Spices

Ultra-refreshing watermelon gelatin is delicious served with a palate of spices including vanilla seeds, mint, basil and saffron.

5. Riesling Gelée with Strawberry Conserve

This grown-up gelatin is made with off-dry Riesling.

6. Gazpacho Gelées with Avocado Cream

Soft and slightly spicy, this tomato jelly is a fun and unique summer starter.

7. Strawberry and Sweet Wine Gelées with Candied Pistachios

These brightly colored gelatins are flavored with sweet dessert wine like a late-harvest Riesling.

8. Mojito Jell-O Shots with White Rum and Fresh Mint

Instead of combining vodka with flavored Jell-O mix, chef Michael Symon concocts a refreshing mojito and stirs unflavored gelatin into the mint-and-lime-spiced rum drink to mold a fun and sophisticated version of the lowbrow shot.

9. Strawberries in Champagne Jelly

This barely set, sparkling homemade jelly will be a revelation to you.

10. Temple Orange Gelées with Whipped Meringue

These gelées don't depend on butter, cream or any other kind of fat for flavor. Instead, they get a sweet, tangy taste from temple oranges, which practically burst with juice when their thin skin is torn open.

11. Red Currant Gelée with Blackberries

Perfect for a summer dessert, this beautiful gelatin dessert is a sophisticated combination of fresh berries and a soft jelly flavored with the juice of the berries.

