11 Best Vegan Super Bowl Recipes

Game day spreads don’t have to include meat and dairy to be delicious.

F&W Editors
January 23, 2016

From a spicy tofu chili to terrific bite-sized brownies, here are eleven amazing vegan Super Bowl recipes that even the most carnivorous football fans will love.

1. Chili con Tofu

Spicy chili seasonings are a great way to amp up hearty tofu.

2. Vegan Enchiladas

Tangy tomatillo sauce and rich cashew crème top these hearty meatless enchiladas.

3. Crabless Cakes with Hearts of Palm & Corn

When chopped, hearts of palm break down into shreds that resemble fresh crab meat. Chef Richard Landau seasons the cakes with Old Bay, vegan mayonnaise and Dijon mustard.

4. Veggie Burgers with Pomegranate Ketchup

Ground porcini mushrooms add meaty flavor to these tasty veggie burgers.

5. Olive Bagna Cauda

Oil-cured olives give this fast game day dip its rich flavor.

6. Tacos with Aromatic Red Rice, Brussels Sprout Slaw and Creamy Tarragon-Orange Dressing

Even carnivores will love these bright, flavorful tacos.

7. Tomato Salsa with Cucumber "Chips"

This healthy salsa is ready in just 20 minutes and can easily be made ahead of time.

8. Baked Sweet Potato and Tempeh Empanadas

Tempeh's firm texture and versatility make it an excellent protein source. Here, it replaces ground meat in these fantastic vegan empanadas.

9. Black Bean Dip with Cilantro

Fresh cilantro brightens up canned black beans in this simple dip.

10. Spicy Guacamole

Upgrade classic guacamole with a little jalapeño and crushed red chili flakes.

11. Brownie Bites

These gluten-free, butterless brownies are decadent and dense.

