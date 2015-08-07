11 Best Summer Jams

Make the most of summer fruit by turning it into jam. Here are 11 excellent recipes.

1. Strawberry-Vinegar Jam

Red wine vinegar gives F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern's jam its fantastic tartness.

2. Blue-Barb Jam

Fresh blueberries paired with rhubarb make an amazing sweet-tart jam.

3. Mango Jam

Ice cream maven Jeni Britton Bauer serves this simple mango jam with ice cream, but it's also great with cake or yogurt.

4. Plum Jam

Plums, sugar and lemon are all you need for this terrific summer jam.

5. Spiced Tomato Jam

This tangy marmalade made with juicy heirloom tomatoes is excellent with pork chops or as a garnish for goat cheese.

7. Triple Ginger Nectarine Jam

Dried, candied and fresh ginger do triple duty in this fantastic jam.

8. No-Cook Strawberry Jam

F&W's Justin Chapple makes this incredible, gingery strawberry jam with instant pectin.

9. Peach Jam

Put an abundance of summer peaches to good use with this delicious recipe.

10. Kiwi Jam

This simple, healthy jam features sweet kiwi.

11. Apricot Jam

Leave the skin on the apricots for this awesome jam.

