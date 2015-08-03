11 Best Salads to Make with Summer Fruit

From bright avocado-mango to juicy fig, these 11 amazing salads take advantage of summer's freshest fruit.

1. Burrata Salad with Peaches, Pickled Pepper and Pea Tendrils

This terrific summer salad is the perfect balance of sweet and savory.

2. Baby Lettuces with Feta, Strawberries and Almonds

Fresh strawberries in this delicious salad make it great to pair with a bright, berry-scented rosé.

3. Fig and Arugula Salad with Grated Frozen Gorgonzola Piccante

Juicy Black Mission figs and a spicy, lemony vinaigrette star in this fast, vegetarian salad.

4. Kohlrabi, Fennel and Blueberry Salad

Top Chef alum Stephanie Izard's healthy salad features kohlrabi, which tastes like a milder, sweeter and crisper version of broccoli stem.

5. Watermelon, Feta and Charred Pepper Salad

Spicy gochugaru (Korean red chile powder) adds fantastic heat to this refreshing watermelon salad.

6. Roast Chicken Panzanella

Strawberries, cilantro and toasted pumpkin seeds give this traditional Tuscan salad a California spin.

7. Avocado and Mango Salad

This Mexican-inspired mango and avocado salad comes together in just 20 minutes, making it perfect for a summery weeknight meal.

8. Melon, Berry and Feta Salad

Make this easy, fruit-filled salad with blackberries and whatever melon looks best at the market.

9. Watermelon Salad with Grilled Shrimp

"I think shellfish benefits from a little sweetness," says F&W chef in residence Grant Achatz.

10. Beet and Raspberry Salad

This healthy salad combines juicy baked beets, fresh raspberries and avocado.

11. Spinach, Basil and Plum Salad

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi likes using yuzu (a sour Asian citrus fruit) in the vinaigrette for this simple salad.

