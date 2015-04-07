11 Best Recipes to Make on National Coffee Cake Day

If you need an excuse to eat coffee cake (and you'll settle for a thin one), you'll be happy to learn that today is National Coffee Cake Day. Here, 11 delicious recipes to make.

1. Apple Crumb Coffee Cakes

"I add everything from fresh blueberries to chocolate chips," says chef Spike Gjerde.

2. Pear and Sour Cream Coffee Cake

This moist cake is topped with a thick layer of cinnamony pear streusel.

3. Matcha Pound Cake with Almond Glaze

Star blogger Molly Yeh's incredible pound cake combines toasty matcha and a sweet almond glaze.

4. Apple-Raisin Crumb Cake

F&W chef-in-residence Andrew Zimmern's lightly spiced crumb cake features caramelized apples and pecan-laced strudel.

5. Brown Butter-Sour Cream Crumb Cake

This terrific cake is topped with crisp, salty, buttery crumbs.

6. Cardamom-Spiced Crumb Cake

Crunchy pecans laced with cardamom star in this fantastic recipe.

7. Nutella-Swirl Pound Cake

How do you upgrade the classic pound cake? With rich swirls of chocolate-hazelnut.

8. Applesauce-Chocolate Chip Bundt Cake

This foolproof cake is spiced with cinnamon and cloves.

9. Hummingbird Cake

Crushed pineapple tops this amazing, gluten-free cake.

10. Jacques Pépin's Favorite Pound Cake

Serve this cake plain with espresso or add a French touch by folding candied citrus peels into the batter.

11. Blueberry-Sour Cream Coffee Cake

Blueberry preserves give this cake its fruity sweetness.

