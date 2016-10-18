11 Best Pasta Recipes for Fall

From creamy butternut squash to umami-packed mushrooms, fall produce makes for incredible, comforting pastas.
Here, 11 of our favorite fall pastas including rich butternut squash lasagna and spicy cheddar and pumpkin orzo.
1. Tagliatelle with Fennel in White Wine-Pumpkin Sauce
What's the secret to this delicious pasta? A squeeze of fresh lemon juice balances the creamy pumpkin sauce.
2. Golden Macaroni and Cheese with Butternut Squash Puree
Put an autumn spin on the classic pasta by using the bottom half of butternut squash.
3. Brown Butter Mushrooms with Hazelnuts and Whole-Wheat Pasta
Toasted hazelnuts give this fast, umami-packed pasta terrific crunch.
4. Spaghetti with Brussels Sprouts and Sausage Breadcrumb Topping
F&W Kay Chun's excellent savory pasta comes together in just 20 minutes.
5. Spicy Cheddar and Pumpkin Orzo with Arugula
Arugula adds fantastic texture to this warm pasta salad.
6. Roasted Butternut Squash and Sage Pierogi
Sweet, nutty roasted butternut squash makes a perfect fall filling for pierogis.
7. Carrot-and-Ricotta Ravioli
Use this filling to make easy ravioli.
8. Butternut Squash Lasagna
Roasting butternut squash makes for a tender, creamy sauce.
9. Cheesy Baked Pasta with Sweet Potatoes and Radicchio
This amazing fall recipe combines thick, tubular torchio pasta with chunks of sweet potatoes, radicchio slices, pecans and lots of cheese.
10. Rigatoni with Veal Bolognese and Butternut Squash
F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern makes his velvety pasta sauce even more luscious with a touch of cream.
11. Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Apple Cider Sauce
This is the ultimate fall gnocchi dish.
