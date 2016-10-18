11 Best Pasta Recipes for Fall

Here, 11 of our favorite fall pastas including rich butternut squash lasagna and spicy cheddar and pumpkin orzo.

What's the secret to this delicious pasta? A squeeze of fresh lemon juice balances the creamy pumpkin sauce.

Put an autumn spin on the classic pasta by using the bottom half of butternut squash.

Toasted hazelnuts give this fast, umami-packed pasta terrific crunch.

F&W Kay Chun's excellent savory pasta comes together in just 20 minutes.

Arugula adds fantastic texture to this warm pasta salad.

Sweet, nutty roasted butternut squash makes a perfect fall filling for pierogis.



Use this filling to make easy ravioli.

Roasting butternut squash makes for a tender, creamy sauce.

This amazing fall recipe combines thick, tubular torchio pasta with chunks of sweet potatoes, radicchio slices, pecans and lots of cheese.

F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern makes his velvety pasta sauce even more luscious with a touch of cream.



This is the ultimate fall gnocchi dish.



