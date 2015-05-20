11 Best Fennel Salads

Make the transition to warmer weather with 11 salads featuring fresh fennel bulbs and the plant's herbaceous fronds.

1. Fennel Frond Orzo

This delicious, 30-minute orzo salad is made with capers, almonds and olives.

2. Spicy Asparagus and Lentil Salad with Fennel

Jalapeño chiles add smoky flavor to this excellent salad.

3. Lobster and Fennel Salad

What's the secret to this healthy salad? Soaking the sliced fennel in icy lemon water before serving makes the pieces extra-crispy.

4. Farro Salad with Fennel and Arugula

This fast whole grain salad is also great with wheat berries, spelt or barley.

5. Warm Fennel Salad

This easy salad requires just four ingredients, plus salt and pepper.

6. Kohlrabi, Fennel and Blueberry Salad

Star chef Stephanie Izard's salad features thin slices of raw kohlrabi, which tastes similar to broccoli stem but is milder and sweeter.

7. Fennel and Aged Pecorino Salad

Fennel, scallions, parsley and salt aged pecorino cheese star in this fast, vegetarian salad.

8. Fennel-Parsley Salad

Serve this healthy side salad with cumin-fennel rubbed salmon.

9. Grapefruit-and-Fennel Salad with Lemon-Wasabi Dressing

This incredible citrusy salad is spiked with grated ginger.

10. Green Bean and Fennel Salad with Shaved Parmesan

Instead of haricots verts, chef Eberhard Müller uses regular green beans for this quick salad.

11. Fennel-and-Endive Salad with Almonds

This terrific salad is ready in just 15 minutes.

